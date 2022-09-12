Read full article on original website
Ferry closed due to low water levels on Mississippi River
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels, officials said. When the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings, the Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement. It wasn't clear when the ferry will resume operations. Water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks, the agency said in a statement.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette Mail. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Abortion ban won’t help West Virginia. The West Virginia Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed a draconian abortion ban Tuesday that won’t do anything to improve the state’s rock-bottom economy, nation-leading population loss or massive shortage of skilled workers and teachers.
State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. September 9, 2022. When inmates in the United States are released, they face an environment that is challenging and often deters them from becoming productive members of society. Within three years of release, 67.8% of ex-offenders are rearrested, and within five years, 76.6% are rearrested, according to a recent report from Simmons University in Boston.
Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Ricketts said in a...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government. Many residents in rural parts of northern New Mexico depend on elk,...
Call fails for Montana special session on budget surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
Reward grows to $10K in search for Nevada wild horse killers
ELY, Nev. (AP) — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada bout 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of the Utah line. Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached,...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash
PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
Former trooper to plead guilty in warehouse package thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. September 10, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate National Voter Registration Month. The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. Sept. 20, 2022, will be recognized as National Voter Registration Day.
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
Leaked report roils harassment probe of New Mexico senator
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff is escalating over accusations of sexual misconduct against an influential New Mexico state senator amid frustrations with the secretive vetting process, a free-speech lawsuit and a complaint to the FBI. Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, a gatekeeper on election reforms and arbiter of...
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 4
No. 2 China Spring (3-0) at No. 10 Connally (3-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; centexsportsnetwork.com. Breakdown: Connally’s victory over Cameron Yoe last week helped earn the Cadets a place in the 4A Division II top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school rankings. That created a matchup of ranked opponents this week at Mac Peoples Stadium.
