Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged

CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago experienced severe flooding Sunday, with roads blocked, basements underwater and water shooting up like geysers from streets. At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue on Chicago's North Side. Video sent in from a...
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL

