Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Related
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
Intense rains lead to flooding in roads and homes on Chicago's North Side
Heavy downpours led to flooding on the roads — and inside some buildings — on Chicago’s North Side today. Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) said her office started getting calls shortly after 9 a.m. Nugent said it appeared to be worse in Mayfair.
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
fox32chicago.com
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged
CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago experienced severe flooding Sunday, with roads blocked, basements underwater and water shooting up like geysers from streets. At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue on Chicago's North Side. Video sent in from a...
Heavy Rains Caused Flash Flooding in Chicago, Sad Day For My Basement...
Whole first floor(8 units) of my apartment building flooded. In Chicago, a little rain will severely flood many communities. Picture of 9 am (top) 1130am (mid) and 2 pm (bot) of the McCook Reservoir filling up after the #Chicago flood. It seems it’ll eventually fill completely.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Loyola Phoenix
BREAKING: Loyola Students Impacted by Flash Flooding in Dorms, Apartments and Campus Buildings
Flash flooding brought on by heavy rainfall in the Chicago area has impacted several Loyola students, as some apartments and dorm buildings flooded this morning, causing damage and disruptions. Flooding also impacted Cudahy Library and the Information Commons (IC) forcing the libraries to close for the day. The National Weather...
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Norwood Park, CPD says
People who live nearby said speeding is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood and safety changes need to be made.
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
cwbchicago.com
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
Comments / 0