Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit...
Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire holds up after border fighting
BISHKEK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major overnight incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire they agreed after intense fighting on Friday remained in effect despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.
Man arrested after 'disturbance' as line to see queen swells
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 24-hour wait. Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night...
Stung by criticism over Diana, Britain's royals show common touch
LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The day after his mother, Britain's longest serving monarch, died, King Charles and his wife Camilla surprised well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London by getting out of their car to greet them.
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow’s embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in mining giant - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its top shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Saturday.
