ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Live updates: New Zealand to have public holiday, memorial

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQAPF_0hreNbjr00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has announced it will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on Sept. 26.

The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington, on the same day. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

“As New Zealand’s queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday,” Ardern said.

She also said she would be leaving this week for Britain to attend Elizabeth’s funeral.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— People wanting to pay final respects to queen face long wait, strict rules

— For Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral estate was place to ‘be normal’

— Queen Elizabeth II loved corgis breed from childhood

— Former British colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II

— What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

— What will happen to all the currencies that feature the queen?

— The queen, as imagined — from punk rock to mystery novels

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. The service will be held Sept. 19.

Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking at a commemoration at the Pentagon, Biden said the queen’s words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

“On this day, the price feels so great,” Biden said.

___

DONCASTER, England — British horse racing has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a pause following her death.

Two minutes of silence were held at Doncaster on Sunday. A video was then played on the big screens of the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as a racehorse owner.

Horse racing was the big sporting fascination of the queen, who became one of the biggest faces of the sport both in Britain and globally and had more than 1,800 winners.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” narrator Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter, said during the video. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

It was followed by a long ovation from the jockeys and officials who lined up for the tribute ceremony.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral

Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
POTUS
The Independent

Royal fans give London tourism a bump amid UK economic woes

Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they’re here, they’re packing hotels, restaurants and shops.Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, with a 2,000-strong congregation expected to gather at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Holiday#British#The White House
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

David Beckham hailed as ‘good guy’ as he cries over Queen’s coffin he waited 12 hours to see

A solemn-looking David Beckham has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, after he waited nearly 12 hours to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.The 47-year-old soccer star was first spotted by mourners in line on Friday (16 September) morning as he neared Westminster Hall. Beckham was seen wearing a black flat cap, a suit, and a black tie for the occasion.His presence came as MPs and other celebrities, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.While...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump’s mystery golf course meet was about hosting controversial Saudi-funded tournament, report says

Donald Trump’s mystery sighting at his Virginia golf course this week was in connection to arrangements being made for an upcoming event with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, a report said.On Monday, Mr Trump was spotted touring the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club.The former president posted a statement on Truth Social and said: “Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!”The trip had sparked speculation after it was first announced that Mr Trump would...
STERLING, VA
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy