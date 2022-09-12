ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Severe disruption on Tube after power supply failure

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POM4T_0hreNZvH00

London Underground services are suffering severe disruption due to “power supply problems”, Transport for London (TfL) said.

The issue means no trains are running on the entire Victoria line.

The Piccadilly line is suspended between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters , with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Tube stations were evacuated and closed due to the problem.

The disruption comes as TfL is warning that some of its services will be busier than normal with many people visiting London to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events following the death of the Queen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Corroded pipe led to gas explosion which destroyed house, report finds

A corroded gas pipe was the main cause of an explosion which left a family of four in hospital, a report has confirmed.The blast completely destroyed one home in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, Ayr, on October 18 last year.A gas main serving number three Gorse Park was found to have holes in it when inspected by Steven Critchlow from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).In a report, which was obtained by the BBC following a freedom of information request and released to the PA news agency, Mr Critchlow outlined how he found three separate holes which resulted in leaks in the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Tube#Transport For London#Power Supply#London Underground
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic. The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
The Independent

Mourners in queue remain undeterred by low temperatures and lengthy waits

Mourners remained undeterred and prepared to wait “as long as it takes” to see the Queen lying in state, amid warnings of a 24-hour queue and Government warnings not to travel.Those waiting in the queue, which now has its own BBC weather forecast, faced temperatures of 7C just before 7am on Saturday, at which time the official queue tracker advised the public not to make the journey.Despite regularly checking the tracker, mourners went against advice to travel to pay their respects to the late monarch.Claire Smart, 47, who had come to the capital from Teesside, told the PA news agency...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Royal fans give London tourism a bump amid UK economic woes

Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they’re here, they’re packing hotels, restaurants and shops.Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps

A well-wisher waiting to greet King Charles handed the new monarch a pen, after he was filmed having a mishap with a leaky pen which left his fingers covered in ink.The King expressed frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.The new monarch initially wrote down the wrong date as he signed a visitors’ book at Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle, before his pen started leaking.“Oh god I hate this [pen],” he said, standing up and handing it to Camilla, the Queen Consort. “I can’t bear this bloody thing, what they do, every stinking time.”someone’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti

A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
SOCIETY
The Independent

UK could face ‘twindemic’ if winter flu surge combines with new Covid wave

A devastating flu season is expected this winter which could combine with rising Covid cases to create a dangerous “twindemic” scenario, experts fear. There are concerns it could overload the NHS, which is in crisis trying to cope with record backlogs and waiting times.Figures from the Southern Hemisphere, which usually foretell what will happen in the UK, indicate a flu surge two months earlier than normal, driven by under-30s.It suggests a spike in flu hospital admissions in Britain could begin in October, including many children. One estimate is the flu season could be twice as large as normal.In addition, Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m staging a one-man bank holiday protest – this is how (and why)

Britain has completely taken leave of its senses. It is apparently now worthy of a newsflash if a TV journalist happens to meet someone who’s decided to undertake the gruelling journey from, umm, Northampton to join the huge queues snaking through London to visit the Queen’s coffin.Businesses have been falling over themselves to show their respect for the deceased monarch by closing; blind to the disrespect they are showing to their customers’ choice in the process. Then, there are the representative bodies. British Cycling took the biscuit – inviting ridicule when it advised members not to get on their...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Fights, freezing and fainting: What it was like queuing through the night to see the Queen’s coffin

Blanket-wrapped, bleary-eyed mourners dragged themselves onward in the five-mile queue at Waterloo Bridge at 7am this morning to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.Still three to four hours away from the front of the line, they braved the worst of the London night when temperatures dropped to as low as 6C. Some stepped out of the line to get a hot drink, while others visibly beaten by the cold and hours of standing were forced to sit down and gather themselves. In the last 24 hours, a man was charged for sexually assaulting two women in the queue, over 400...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 200 reports as mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up sky

There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball spotted about 9pm on Thursday.The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl— dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.“I was walking my dog and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Missing London teenager last seen in Aberdeen – police

A 15-year-old boy missing from London has travelled to Aberdeen, police have said.Officers are appealing for help to trace Deandre Thompson, from Croydon, after he left his home on Wednesday August 24.Inquiries to date have established that the teenager travelled to the Scottish city, possibly by train, and was in the Union Square are around 8.25am on Thursday August 25.He was known to be in the city centre that day – however, it is not known where he went next, Police Scotland said.The boy is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build and with black hair.Police said he was wearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Camilla, Queen Consort, appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles III

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.On Friday, the royal couple visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was seen slipping slightly.Her brief slip came after it was reported that the royal had broken her toe before the Queen’s death on 8 September.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles and Queen Consort arrive in WalesKing Charles heckled over cost of living crisis during visit to CardiffWales was 'close to heart' of Queen Elizabeth II, says King Charles III
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hundreds of soldiers rehearse procession in Windsor ahead of Queen’s funeral

Hundreds of soldiers have taken part in early-morning rehearsals in Windsor ahead of the Queen’s funeral.After Monday’s service at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch’s coffin will be driven from London to the Berkshire town in the state hearse.The hearse will then travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which will be lined by members of the armed forces.In the early hours of Saturday morning, marching bands playing music and Grenadier Guards flanking a hearse were spotted rehearsing ahead of the service.Mounted police officers walked in front of the procession, followed by members of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Man arrested after 'disturbance' as line to see queen swells

Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night of the year so far huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 24-hour wait.Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin on its platform. The Metropolitan Police force said a man was detained for a...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s funeral: Inside the biggest policing operation the UK has ever seen

Drains, phone boxes and bins are being searched by hand and sealed off as part of preparations for the Queen’s funeral.The biggest security operation known in British history is being mounted for the historic occasion, as over 500 world leaders and dignitaries fly in from around the globe. Thousands of police officers have been drawn into London to bolster numbers, including armed police and those with “specialist capabilities”, with shifts extended and rest days cancelled. They will be combing Westminster Abbey, the route of the Queen’s funeral procession and Windsor for any potential threats ahead of Monday’s commemorations.Armed police,...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III heckled over cost of living crisis during Cardiff visit

King Charles III was heckled over the cost of living crisis as he greeted crowds on Friday (16 September).The new monarch walked away as a man confronted him about taxpayers “paying for your parade” as he met the public outside Cardiff Castle in Wales.“Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade,” the man could be heard shouting, as the King turned away.“The taxpayers pay £100 million for you, but what for?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis shares advice for those struggling with debtWales was 'close to heart' of Queen Elizabeth II, says King Charles IIIKing Charles III attends prayer service during first visit to Wales as monarch
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy