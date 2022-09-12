ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans praise Brie Larson’s ‘legendary’ response to trolling over Captain Marvel role

By Maanya Sachdeva
 5 days ago

Brie Larson ’s recent Twitter post has been praised by Marvel fans, after the actor addressed her her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) during a recent interview.

Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel , in the popular superhero film franchise.

Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel , Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.

When asked how long she would be playing the role , Larson told Variety: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Fans said they were “heartbroken” by her answer.

The Academy Award-winner made the comments at D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, US, where a first look of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming The Marvels was unveiled.

Now, Larson has addressed the trolls in a new Twitter post, comprising two photographs accompanied by a “legendary” caption.

The photographs include the cast of The Marvels , including Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani, whose debut superhero outing was review-bombed shortly after its release.

Also pictured is Teyonah Paris (who played Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel , and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

Referring to the backlash against hers (and presumably Vellani’s) casting, Larson’s caption read: “Trolls combust*.”

Commenting on Larson’s post, one fan wrote: “I can only imagine how exhausting all the harassment you’ve received over the last several must have been but please know that you still have SO many fans out there and we want you to play Carol for years and years to come! I can’t wait for this movie!”

“These pictures make me insanely happy,” another affirmed.

The Marvels is scheduled for release in July next year.

People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Zac Efron's Called His Baywatch Body 'Stupid,' But Reveals Now It Totally Messed Him Up

Modern action movies often come with the caveat that actors must be in extremely good shape to film. Dwayne Johnson and some other action stars regularly work out to keep themselves in incredible shape, but others do not enjoy going to such extremes. In fact, The Rock's Baywatch co-star Zac Efron really put himself through the ringer to get himself extremely fit for that film. It turns out that maybe wasn’t the best thing.
CELEBRITIES
