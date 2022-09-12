ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: September 12, 2022

By Odessa American
The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Alex M. Mendoza, 36, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

Alfredo Marques Rojo Jr, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault date/family/house serious bodily injury and was sentenced to nine years probation and deferred adjudication.

Arman Shane Baeza, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Arman Shane Baeza, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Carlos Demetrio Orozco, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to assault family/household member previous conviction IAT and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Cayden Reed Clinton, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Donna Lee Fowler, 53, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Eric Joel Cancel, 28, had an intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

Jeffrey Paul Brown, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Fv) and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Jgorkaela Alajah Brooks, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to assault public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Jose Manuel Martinez, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (Fv) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

Juan Silos, Jr., 33, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Juan Silos, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Michael Malone, 60, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge James Rush presided.

Robert James Peterson, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to aggravated assault with deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Shannon Dale Wilson, 49, had an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV) charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING

Alexandria Nicole Aycock, 33, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge James Rush presided.

BURGLARY

Robert James Peterson, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to burglary habitation intend other felony and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Zacharia Lamont Jones, 52, was convicted Aug. 31 on the charge of continuous violence against the family FV and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

DWI

Christina Rodriguez, 37, had a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age (Sjf) charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge John Shrode presided.

John Howard Hester, 66, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 1 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Lawrence Barber, Jr. was the attorney.

, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Scott Daniel Riddle, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to driving while intoxicated third or more and was sentenced to 10 years in probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Christina Rodriguez, 25, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Aug. 29 on the charge of endanger a child criminal negligence. Judge James Rush presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Robert Munoz, 60, had an engaging in organized criminal activity charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

EVADING ARREST

Adan Llanez Salcido, 42, had an evading arrest detain with previous conviction charge dismissed Sept. 9. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Conrrado Flores Serrato, 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Gaje Ulrik Young, 21, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Rudolf Moisiuc was the attorney.

Jaden Rome Gonzales, 21, had an evading with vehicle charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge James Rush presided.

, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to six years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

FORGERY

Johnathan Irvin McKissick, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to forgery by passing and was sentenced to 270 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

HINDER APPREHENSION

Mitzi Gail Cavender, 62, had a hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge James Rush presided.

Wendy Ochoa, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to indecency with child sexual contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to indecency with a child exposes and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Rumaldo Heredia, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to attempted indecency with a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

Yesenia Marquez, 36, had an interference with child custody charge dismissed Aug. 30. Judge Bill McCoy presided.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Jazlynn Maia Oropeza, 20, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

MURDER

Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, was convicted Aug. 31 to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Judge Jay Gibson approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adan Llanez Salcido, 42, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Alekzander Blake Long, 27, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge James Rush presided.

Alexandria Nicole Aycock, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Amber Dawn Lesly, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 31. Judge James Rush presided.

Anthony Cabello Mendoza, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Bryan Jason Soward, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge dismissed Aug. 30. Judge John Shrode presided.

Christopher Ryan Gonzales, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Jose Luis Sanchez, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Juan Manuel Valenzuela, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 42 months in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Kimberly Marie Mann, 41, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Sept. 6. Judge Justin Low presided.

Lana Pauline Spurgeon, 63, had her probation revoked Aug. 19 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

Leslie Reniah Pickens, 30, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, charge dismissed Sept. 2. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Luis Angel Hernandez, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

Maria Sotelo, 37, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years in probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Marvin Wayne Young, 40, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Nicholas Hernandez, 29, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 1 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3). Judge James Rush presided. J. Roxane Blount was the attorney.

Pamela Sue Salas, 56, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed Aug. 31. Judge James Rush presided.

Paul Jay Manning, 58, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (Sjf) and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Russell Blake Scott, 39, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 1 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

ROBBERY

Andrew Jalaun Templeton, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 on three counts of lesser included offense of robbery and was sentenced to eight years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Arman Shane Baeza, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Ernesto Fermin Rodriguez, 31, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

THEFT

Francis Sanchez, 71, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Kiesha Rhea Hughes, 48, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal Sept. 1 on the charge of theft of firearm (Sjf). Judge James Rush presided. Larry Myrick was the attorney.

Tina Jean Jordan, 50, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to theft – aggregated and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Javier Gerardo Delacruz, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Johnathan Irvin McKissick, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 266 days in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Richard Gutierrez, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Ernesto Fermin Rodriguez, 31, had an unlicensed possession firearm by felon charge dismissed Sept. 1. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

