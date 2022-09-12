ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: September 12, 2022

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was indicted Aug. 15 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Kenneth Dewayne Williams, 30, was indicted June 5 on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

Nickolas Devon Villanueva, 25, was indicted Aug. 5 on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

Tyski Jovann Wells, 31, was indicted June 7 on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Savannah Jordan, 23, was indicted Aug. 5 on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

DWI

Enrique Chabes, 27, was indicted Aug. 15 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 58, was indicted Aug. 15 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Felipe Antonio Vergara, 74, was indicted Aug. 15 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Pamela Valeria Barrio, 32, was indicted June 25 on driving while intoxicated third or more IAT, third degree felony.

Santos Guevara, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Chance Dawon Eaden, 25, was indicted Aug. 15 on evading arrest detain cause serious bodily injury, third degree felony.

Chance Dawon Eaden, 25, was indicted Aug. 15 on two counts of evading arrest detention causing death, second degree felony.

Eduardo Morales, 37, was indicted Aug. 15 on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, was indicted Aug. 5 on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.

Jose Luis Torres, 47, was indicted Aug. 15 on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FRAUD

Esmeralda Limon Alarcon, 26, was indicted Aug. 15 on fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five, state jail felony.

Juan Bladimir Portillo, 40, was indicted Aug. 15 on fraud use/possession identifying info items less than 5, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Christopher Henderson, 37, was indicted July 11 on injury child/elderly/disable with intentional bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Brayam Robert Guerra, 18, was indicted Aug. 15 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

Kevin Aaron Estrada, 20, was indicted Aug. 15 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

Roberto Mendieta, 22, was indicted Aug. 15 on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F1), first degree felony.

MANSLAUGHTER

Maira Rodriguez Saenz, 32, was indicted Aug. 15 on intoxicated manslaughter (F2), second degree felony.

MURDER

Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was indicted Aug. 15 on murder, first degree felony.

Vitale Anthony Justice, 56, was indicted Aug. 15 on murder, first degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Louis Byas, Jr., 19, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Angelina Sacriste, 36, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Anthony Bearden, 18, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Antwoine Duriel Wright, 39, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Armando S. Frausto, 52, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Austin Allen Edward Neer, 29, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Billy Turner, 43, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

B-Tommie Alie Kabler, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Charles Donnell Smith, 48, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Christopher Falanug, 23, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Christopher Ryan Gonzales, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3), third degree felony.

Ciarra Molina, 27, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Ernesto Melendez Fuentez, 58, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Faith Pena, 18, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Felipe Antonio Vergara, 74, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Gabriel Anthony Franco, Sr., 43, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Gary Eugene Hills, 55, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Gustavo Varela, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Isaiah Estrella, 27, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

James Ponciano, 42, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jennifer Menchaca, 38, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jimmy Allen Bell, 41, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

John David Gay, 57, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

John Gregory Brooks, 54, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Daniel Reyes, 50, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Luis Jimenez, 43, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Jose Luis Torres, 47, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Juan Miguel Suarez, Jr., 49, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Julio Cesar Maldonado, 42, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Leon Lara Nabarrette, 54, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 44, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Mariano Guadalpe Garcia, 80, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Mark Edward Marichalar, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Max William Strawn, 21, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Miguel Herrera Gutierrez, 26, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF), state jail felony.

Nathaniel Bolton, 54, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Nicholas Daniel Davis, 31, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Oscar Lenis Hernandez, 21, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Precious Calicutt, 25, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Priscilla Kimberly Garcia, 36, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Robert Joseph Westman, 52, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Sadie Salcido, 18, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Salvador V Carrasco, Jr., 67, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Samantha Acosta, 30, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Shon Trebett Calloway, 44, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tia Nicole Gregg, 33, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Tiffany Russel, 41, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Valerie Ann Gonzalez, 33, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Victor Manuel Castorena, 30, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Vincent Devlin Decker, 34, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Virginia Harrison, 42, was indicted Aug. 15 on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Brandon Joseph Dupre, 39, was indicted June 15 on sexual assault child, second degree felony.

Jeffry Scott Riley, 30, was indicted July 25, on continuous sexual assault of a child, first degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Jahmal Stevens, 30, was indicted Aug. 15 on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, tamper with government record-insurance doc-defraud/harm (F2), second degree felony.

THEFT

Katherin Johana Galeano-Garcia, 26, was indicted Aug. 15 on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Dymigeiaun Latavian Hall, 18, was indicted June 7 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Eduardo Morales, 37, was indicted Aug. 15 on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.