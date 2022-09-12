Five law enforcement officers were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said. The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Three bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police officer and one FBI Philadelphia agent, the FBI said in a statement Thursday evening.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO