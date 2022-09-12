ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS News

5 people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Pennsylvania, authorities say

Five law enforcement officers were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said. The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Three bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police officer and one FBI Philadelphia agent, the FBI said in a statement Thursday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
CBS News

Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

It Happens Here: Roxbury's Madhouse Motors breaks barriers with custom motorcycle parts

ROXBURY - Roxbury is a melting pot of art and culture. The neighborhood now has a motorcycle shop that will shift your view of what a repair really is. Owner J. Shia started Madhouse Motors in a dirt yard in Cambridge in 2009. Thirteen years later and now in her fourth location, her creativity and distinct eye for unique motorcycle parts is racing the culture forward.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News

Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move

As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kathy Hochul
Saint George
CBS News

Former Texas sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man

A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
AUSTIN, TX

