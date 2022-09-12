Read full article on original website
CBS News
Police seek man wanted for questioning in connection to deadly stabbing in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens. Fang Chen, 55, was found dead inside her fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road in Flushing on Aug. 26. Police say she had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.
CBS News
Bronx families displaced after raging apartment building fire
Some desperate families who slept on city buses are now in emergency shelters after a raging fire forced them out of their Bronx apartment building. CBS2's Alecia Reid has their stories and what the city plans to do next.
5 people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Pennsylvania, authorities say
Five law enforcement officers were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said. The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Three bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police officer and one FBI Philadelphia agent, the FBI said in a statement Thursday evening.
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
CBS News
Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
Video shows Florida Chick-fil-A employee stopping man who allegedly tried to carjack woman with baby
A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being called a hero after he tackled and stopped a man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman with a baby on Wednesday.
CBS News
It Happens Here: Roxbury's Madhouse Motors breaks barriers with custom motorcycle parts
ROXBURY - Roxbury is a melting pot of art and culture. The neighborhood now has a motorcycle shop that will shift your view of what a repair really is. Owner J. Shia started Madhouse Motors in a dirt yard in Cambridge in 2009. Thirteen years later and now in her fourth location, her creativity and distinct eye for unique motorcycle parts is racing the culture forward.
CBS News
Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move
As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
Massacre of 8 people began with plot to kill 19-year-old mom and other victims were "collateral damage," Ohio prosecutor says
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the...
Former Texas sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man
A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman to debate in October
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have agreed to hold a debate in October. Jon Delano, KDKA money and politics editor, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss this development and other key Pennsylvania races.
