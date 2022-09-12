The case for Gonzaga's Drew Timme to win National Player of the Year

Drew Timme earned the highest level of respect he’s ever received in his three seasons at Gonzaga — the title of “best player in college basketball”. The All-American was dubbed such in an anonymous poll of 100 college basketball coaches conducted by CBS Sports, as he edged out last year’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe by 10% of the votes. Basketball IQ, dependability, role and fit with the team were a few of the traits coaches considered when voting for Timme, according to testimonials.

“[Timme]'s nasty, tough, can score, his IQ is dependable,” an anonymous coach said to CBS Sports. “He's the best post player I've seen in college basketball in I-don't-know-how-many years and he's a consummate winner.”

The praise comes as a shock to many (that aren’t Zags fans) given Tshiebwe’s dominant season and the fact that Timme had to share the spotlight with Chet Holmgren. And while it has the feel of other preseason awards and “watch lists”, the honor certainly has some truth to it — Timme’s skillset and accolade history speak for itself. He’s been a star for some time now, especially on the biggest stages, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t have a stellar 2022-23 campaign too.

That said, Timme’s case for being this year’s National Player of the Year starts now.

The college basketball landscape is set up perfectly for Timme right now. With the NBA devaluing back-the-basket centers and power forwards, many of the game’s best are sticking around an extra year or two in more traditional offenses. Recent NIL legislation should also be considered, as more athletes are capitalizing on campuses than they would at the professional level.

And with so many talented centers this season, all eyes will be on which one separates themselves from the pack. UNC’s Armando Bacot, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Derek Lively from Duke all received votes from coaches in the CBS Sports’ poll. In a game typically controlled by guards, it’s the crop of big men that’ll dominate headlines this year.

For Timme, that means standing out from the pack and asserting himself as not just the best center, but as an all-around player that impacts winning. Luckily for him, he already knows a thing or two about being different.

Not to discredit statistics, but the perception of a player is also determined by everyday characteristics — attitude, personality, behavior and more. Those who are recognized as the best, regardless of sport or career, are seen doing things that transcend what they’re asked to do. In the case of Timme, that’s being the most effective leader he can be to help his teammates reach their potential on the court, whether that’s vocally or by example.

Words and actions don’t have any substance without confidence, though, something Timme certainly isn’t short on either. From the mustache swag, his humorously chill answers to questions at postgame press conferences and his polite yet effective trash-talk, he doesn’t shy away from always being himself. More importantly, that vulnerability is contagious and breeds camaraderie. Coach Few has said before how close his players are on and off the court, and that all starts from guys like Timme rallying his teammates together.

On the court, the fluidity and control he plays with make his game extremely unique. While most big men stand out as athletic freaks that dominate the boards and catch lob passes, Timme has mastered the art of scoring in the post with an array of spin moves, step-throughs, reverses, jump-hooks and so much more. A college player with his footwork mechanics is rare to see, so while his lumbering stature is unorthodox, it’s helped him become one of the most complete centers in the game.

Putting together a NPOY season has been a journey for Timme. After coming off the bench as a freshman, he became a household name during his scoring tear in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, asserting himself as a big-time player in clutch moments en route to being named the nation’s best power forward. Last season saw him be a true leader as the veteran on a relatively young Zags team that fought its way to the Sweet 16 thanks in large part to Timme’s brilliance in the opening weekend.

The performance that sparked a second-half comeback against Memphis in the second round encapsulates all the aforementioned qualities that make Timme a NPOY candidate. The passion and emotion he expressed with every basket he scored to cut into the double-digit deficit was telling of the player and person he can be this season. Inspiring teammates to overcome adversity is how a player makes their presence felt every play, thus transcending any statistical category and measurement.

Putting up numbers won’t be a problem anyway for Timme as he approaches some notable benchmarks in program history. He’s 675 points and 203 field goals shy of being Gonzaga’s all-time leader in both categories, meaning he’d have to average about 20 points on nearly six made shots per game this season. It’s a tall feat to pull off, but this is undeniably Timme’s team now, and a really good one at that.

The Zags should be competing for the top spot in the polls every week, along with nationally televised games against some of the best competition in the country. No matchup will be more important though than when Tshiebwe’s Kentucky Wildcats come to town on Nov. 20, marking the first time in almost 50 years that a former NPOY and two-time All-American square off against one another. It’s a long season full of ups and downs, but it’ll be hard not to refer back to that game when it’s time to consider this season’s NPOY race.

Until then, and the rest of the season for that matter, Timme is the best player in college basketball in the eyes of the most brilliant minds in the game — just another step toward taking home the Naismith trophy.