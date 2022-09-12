ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPI in Poland may stay at two-digit level through 2024, rate-setter Kotecki says

Reuters
 5 days ago

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland's GDP may fall in the first quarter of 2023 and inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

The central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% earlier this month, the smallest increase so far in its current rate hike cycle, as it said it expected lower growth and continued inflationary pressure.

"I think those hikes are too small ... we will keep on rising like that every month. We've already had 11 hikes, I'm afraid we will end up with maybe 20 such tiny hikes," Kotecki told private broadcaster TVN24.

"I think a better approach would have been to have more robust hikes earlier this year."

He pointed to the level of core inflation - around 10% - saying that interest rates at the same level would "actually slow down inflation very efficiently".

"We won't have inflation under 10% I'm afraid until the end of 2024," he said.

He added that after a fall in GDP in the second quarter, he expected a further slowdown at the turn of 2022 and 2023, with a fall in GDP particularly in the first quarter.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

Reuters

FedEx warning drives worst decline in stock, deepens slowdown fears

Sept 16 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's shares had their worst day ever and closed at the lowest price since early pandemic months, after the delivery heavyweight pulled its forecast, feeding into fears of a global demand slowdown while piling more pressure on its new chief executive for a quick turnaround.
Reuters

End of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Stocks down, bond prices rise with rates, economy in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday while U.S. Treasury prices climbed as investors' fears about the prospects for a global recession intensified while they also prepared for a massive U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
