Software

TechCrunch

Cyrebro, a specialist in cloud-based security ops centers, locks down $40M

The funding, a Series C, is being led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), with new backer Elaia and previous investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Prytek, Bank Mizrahi and Incapital Group also participating. Cyrebro has been profitable for the last several years, and it's seen some explosive growth in that time. Today,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform

Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup's Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indonesian crypto platform Reku is built for both new and experienced traders

This is Reku's (previously called Rekeningku.com) first round of institutional funding. The company generated $3 billion in gross transaction value in 2021 and is profitable. Its founders say that Reku's five years of operation mean that they know how to scale and endure fluctuations in the market, including the pandemic and this year's recession.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

TikTok just launched a BeReal clone called TikTok Now

"TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you're doing in the moment using your device's front and back camera," the company's blog reads. "You'll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you're up to."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Indian fintech CRED to invest in lending partner LiquiLoans

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup's investment in Mumbai-headquartered LiquiLoans increases the lender's valuation to close to $200 million, the firms said in a statement. CRED partnered with LiquiLoans last year to launch CRED Mint, a service that allows CRED customers to lend to one another at an interest rate of...
BUSINESS
Software
TechCrunch

EV charging platform Monta raises at $155M valuation to expand into the US

"We are aiming to fully digitalize the EV ecosystem to tackle all the immediate challenges within the industry and build toward a more transparent and flexible future. By partnering with hardware OEMs we can deliver new features straight out of the box, like our new feature that allows operators to set a percentage on top of the spot price in order to follow the market fluctuations and automatically offer a fair price for charging," says Casper Rasmussen, Monta CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch. "The investment from Energize and our returning investors is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, team and software as the cornerstone of the mobility infrastructure of the future."
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Institutions investing in crypto haven't 'wavered one inch,' LMAX CEO says

Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors "haven't wavered one inch," Mercer said. "It hasn't gone backward," Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Selling APIs with Orum and Amex Ventures on TechCrunch Live

Stephany Kirkpatrick launched Orum.io in 2019 and quickly gained investments from some of the top fintech venture capital firms. Why? Kirkpatrick's company is reinventing how money is transferred between banks, making the transaction nearly instantaneous. Along with Matt Sueoka, Global Head and SVP of Amex Ventures Stephany Kirkpatrick will speak on what it takes to get financing in the fintech space.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Extortion group claims cyberattack on pharmaceutical giant IPCA Laboratories

Nandakishore Harikumar, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Technisanct, told TechCrunch that it appears the cybercrime group known as RansomHouse accessed IPCA Laboratories' infrastructure. "I think ransom negotiation is happening at the moment," said Harikumar. Portions of the company's data was published on RansomHouse's leak site on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star's earlier funds.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TechCrunch

Virtual Internships matches students with top companies around the world

Virtual Internships uses AI to match students at scale with internships at companies ranging from startups to blue chips and guarantees a match within one month. Its host companies include AWS, Carrefour, Dentons, GAM Investments, Asian Development Bank and Bio Pharm Dongsung. Over 70% of interns work directly with a...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Miners flee to Ethereum Classic as 'The Merge' arrives

Ethereum Classic, a hard fork of the Ethereum network, saw its hash rate soar to a record high on Thursday morning shortly after The Merge was completed. Hash rate is the computational power used to approve transactions on a blockchain, a mechanism called proof-of-work. Following The Merge, Ethereum is switching to a consensus method called proof-of-stake. Instead of competing with powerful computers and essentially chips, node operators stake their cryptocurrencies to win the chance to validate transactions.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

General Atlantic buys out SoftBank's 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago

This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We're confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) "Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations," the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS

