Huntington, WV

Metro News

Marshall at Bowling Green: What to watch for

After knocking off then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week, Marshall faces a less-heralded opponent Saturday in the form of Bowling Green, which is seeking its first win. The 5 p.m. matchup at Doyt Perry Stadium will be shown nationally on the NFL Network. BGSU is coming off a 59-57 seven-overtime...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Metro News

Marshall turns focus to Bowling Green; Ali returns to practice for Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After its 26-21 win last Saturday at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, Marshall has become a hot topic in the world of college football. While pleased with the landmark win for his program, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows his team will face another challenge on the road Saturday against Bowling Green.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

MEC This Week – “Lucky Number Four”

Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy are back with another episode of MEC This Week. The guys are joined by Quinn Sanders, University of Charleston head football coach, and Shon Stephens, West Liberty defensive back. Travis and Taylor talked with Coach Sanders about UC’s four overtime game against Fairmont State last...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Spring Valley slows Hurricane late to prevail, 31-28

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The way Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess saw it, Friday’s matchup between the Class AAA No. 8 Timberwolves and No. 5 Hurricane was something like a throwback boxing match. “It was like a heavyweight fight where we were just slugging each other,” Dingess said.
HURRICANE, WV
Metro News

Investiture ceremony for Marshall’s Smith set for Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Investiture Ceremony for Marshall University President Brad D. Smith is set for Friday in front of his colleagues at Marshall and around the state. Smith, a Marshall alumnus and former CEO of Intuit, began his time as president in January. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Third Avenue Lawn of the Morrow Library.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video

BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
BELLE, WV
Metro News

West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Ground zero flag displayed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A flag raised at ground zero following the Sept. 11 attacks was brought to West Virginia on Wednesday, where it was raised above a Charleston Fire Department station. West Virginia Patriot Guard Riders transported the flag from Beckley to Charleston to display the flag at Station...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Jackson County authorities deal with alleged school threat

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Students, teachers, and parents will notice an increased law enforcement presences around Jackson County Schools today. School officials said they are making the move out of an abundance of caution after what was initially described as a credible threat was made on Twitter. Jackson County Sheriff...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Perceived threat in Jackson County turned out not to be legit

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Parents getting their children ready for school in Jackson County Wednesday morning received an unsettling phone call. It was a recorded statement from Superintendent Will Hosaflook indicating a credible threat had been discovered on social media and to expect an increased level of police presence in the school system.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Huntington man charged with murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man has been charged with murder and concealment of a body in connection to one woman’s death. According to the Huntington Police Department, Peter Vanmaasdamm, 31, faces charges for the death of 46-year-old Mary Deel, of Huntington. Authorities said her body was found near railroad tracks in the 300 block of 7th Avenue on Sept. 9.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
CHARLESTON, WV

