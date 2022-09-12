Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Marshall at Bowling Green: What to watch for
After knocking off then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week, Marshall faces a less-heralded opponent Saturday in the form of Bowling Green, which is seeking its first win. The 5 p.m. matchup at Doyt Perry Stadium will be shown nationally on the NFL Network. BGSU is coming off a 59-57 seven-overtime...
Metro News
Scott secures another signature road victory with 21-14 win at Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A six-minute touchdown drive to open up the third quarter and a pair of timely red zone defensive stops lifted No. 6 Scott to a 21-14 win at No. 7 Point Pleasant. The Skyhawks (4-0) completed a perfect opening month of the season with the win.
Metro News
Marshall turns focus to Bowling Green; Ali returns to practice for Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After its 26-21 win last Saturday at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, Marshall has become a hot topic in the world of college football. While pleased with the landmark win for his program, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows his team will face another challenge on the road Saturday against Bowling Green.
Metro News
MEC This Week – “Lucky Number Four”
Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy are back with another episode of MEC This Week. The guys are joined by Quinn Sanders, University of Charleston head football coach, and Shon Stephens, West Liberty defensive back. Travis and Taylor talked with Coach Sanders about UC’s four overtime game against Fairmont State last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Spring Valley slows Hurricane late to prevail, 31-28
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The way Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess saw it, Friday’s matchup between the Class AAA No. 8 Timberwolves and No. 5 Hurricane was something like a throwback boxing match. “It was like a heavyweight fight where we were just slugging each other,” Dingess said.
Metro News
Manchin joins Maryland company in announcing power plant plans for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland-based power generation development company announced Friday that it has selected West Virginia for a natural gas power station that will utilize carbon capture and storage. Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) said the 1,800 megawatt station could be in operation later this decade in Doddridge County.
Metro News
Investiture ceremony for Marshall’s Smith set for Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Investiture Ceremony for Marshall University President Brad D. Smith is set for Friday in front of his colleagues at Marshall and around the state. Smith, a Marshall alumnus and former CEO of Intuit, began his time as president in January. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Third Avenue Lawn of the Morrow Library.
Metro News
Smith formally sworn-in as Marshall president with investiture ceremony
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Nine months into Brad Smith’s time as president of Marshall University, the institution and Smith were able to have his investiture to formally install his presidency. That’s exactly how Smith wanted it. On Friday on the lawn of the Morrow Library, dozens of colleagues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Metro News
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
Metro News
West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
Metro News
Ground zero flag displayed in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A flag raised at ground zero following the Sept. 11 attacks was brought to West Virginia on Wednesday, where it was raised above a Charleston Fire Department station. West Virginia Patriot Guard Riders transported the flag from Beckley to Charleston to display the flag at Station...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
Metro News
Jackson County authorities deal with alleged school threat
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Students, teachers, and parents will notice an increased law enforcement presences around Jackson County Schools today. School officials said they are making the move out of an abundance of caution after what was initially described as a credible threat was made on Twitter. Jackson County Sheriff...
Metro News
Perceived threat in Jackson County turned out not to be legit
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Parents getting their children ready for school in Jackson County Wednesday morning received an unsettling phone call. It was a recorded statement from Superintendent Will Hosaflook indicating a credible threat had been discovered on social media and to expect an increased level of police presence in the school system.
Metro News
Huntington man charged with murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man has been charged with murder and concealment of a body in connection to one woman’s death. According to the Huntington Police Department, Peter Vanmaasdamm, 31, faces charges for the death of 46-year-old Mary Deel, of Huntington. Authorities said her body was found near railroad tracks in the 300 block of 7th Avenue on Sept. 9.
Metro News
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
Comments / 0