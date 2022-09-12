HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Investiture Ceremony for Marshall University President Brad D. Smith is set for Friday in front of his colleagues at Marshall and around the state. Smith, a Marshall alumnus and former CEO of Intuit, began his time as president in January. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Third Avenue Lawn of the Morrow Library.

