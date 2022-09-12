ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. September 9, 2022. When inmates in the United States are released, they face an environment that is challenging and often deters them from becoming productive members of society. Within three years of release, 67.8% of ex-offenders are rearrested, and within five years, 76.6% are rearrested, according to a recent report from Simmons University in Boston.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
heraldcourier.com

State probes improper use of mental health crisis service

Virginia’s Medicaid program has begun a potential fraud investigation into allegedly improper use of a program for stabilizing people in mental health crisis, with its focus on a relatively small number of providers in Henrico County and other parts of central Virginia. An audit of the community stabilization program...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Manchester, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Garrett, KY
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
heraldcourier.com

Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
WILMINGTON, NC
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Virginia veterans employment push hits milestone

Virginia’s push to help active-duty military personnel find work as they leave the service and to connect veterans with employers has done just that for 100,000 over the last decade. The Virginia Values Veterans Program offers grants for companies that go through its certification process up to $1,000 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Home Improvement#Lifehacks#Clay And Floyd Counties#The Associated Press
heraldcourier.com

Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state officials disclosed Thursday, but said the department has completed many of the preparations for using the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit filed in...
ALABAMA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin wants to fund lab schools at private colleges

Virginia allotted $100 million earlier this year to launch college partnership laboratory schools throughout the state. While the budget language limits recipients of the funds to public colleges, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera wants to offer the money to private schools, too. Democratic members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
MILWAUKEE, WI
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, newborn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a Tennessee man on charges of killing his girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter, officials said Thursday. Brandon Isabelle, 25, of Memphis, is accused of fatally shooting Danielle Hoyle, 27, and throwing the newborn into the Mississippi River, said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County district attorney.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
heraldcourier.com

Updated COVID booster is available

The Northeast Regional Health Office in Tennessee announced updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments. All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

UVA Wise in-state students to receive tuition credit

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced Friday that in-state students will receive a $182 credit for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The one-time tuition credit was approved Friday by the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, which sets tuition and fees for the college. The credit is equivalent to the 3% tuition increase adopted last December by the BOV for this academic year.
WISE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy