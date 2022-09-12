ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Thai opinion poll shows majority want an early election

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wl7SC_0hreGy7D00

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - More than 60 percent of Thais want the government to dissolve parliament and call an early election, according to a recent opinion poll, as the country's Constitutional Court considers the future of suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Prayuth, 68, was suspended from duty by the court last month over a petition filed by the main opposition Pheu Thai party that argued Prayuth's time spent as head of a military junta after a 2014 coup should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term limit. read more

The suspension left Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as the country's acting leader while Prayuth remains in the cabinet as defence minister.

The survey of 1,312 people conducted between Sept. 5-7 by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) found 63.80% strongly agreed Prawit should dissolve parliament and call an early election, while 13.95% strongly disagreed.

A government spokesman did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the findings of the survey released on Sunday.

According to the constitution, Thailand's next election is due by May of 2023 but the poll could happen earlier if parliament is dissolved.

Prayuth ruled as head of a military junta after staging a coup in 2014 when he was the army chief.

He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution in which an eight-year limit for a prime minister was set.

The court has not yet set a date for its final ruling but has asked Prayuth and those involved in the dispute to submit evidence in the case.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over state funeral grows

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prawit Wongsuwan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thais#Opinion Poll#Term Limit#Constitutional Court
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy