Queen Elizabeth

S.Korea's Yoon to visit London, New York, Canada from Sept 18-24

 5 days ago
SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit London, New York and Canada next weekin his first trip to those countries, primarily to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and visit the U.N. General Assembly, Yoon's office said on Monday.

Yoon is scheduled to depart on Sept. 18 for London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at age 96, national security adviser Kim Sung-han told reporters.

The monarch had shown her affection for South Korea since her visit in 1999, Kim said.

Yoon will then travel to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, where he is expected to give a keynote speech on Sept. 20, Kim said.

Yoon will also visit Canada during the last leg of his weeklong trip, set to end on Sept. 24, as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he added.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

