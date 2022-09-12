ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a Six-Unit Apartment Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Five-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix Sells for $3.2 Million / $640,000 per unit

– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elegance at Arcadia, a five-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. The asset sold for $3,200,000 ($640,000 per unit). “Primely located in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Newmark Arranges $53.1 Million Sale of Office Property in Suburban Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ — Newmark announces it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy