Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of a Six-Unit Apartment Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

Five-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix Sells for $3.2 Million / $640,000 per unit
– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elegance at Arcadia, a five-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. The asset sold for $3,200,000 ($640,000 per unit). “Primely located in the...
Newmark Arranges $53.1 Million Sale of Office Property in Suburban Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ — Newmark announces it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
Vermaland Leads in Solar Power Development with 10,000 Acres of Solar Power Now in Contract
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - Vermaland, a leading Phoenix-based land banking and residential land development company is leading the way in solar power development throughout the Valley and announced that as of today, the company has development contracts on 16 solar farm sites with several solar power developers, totaling nearly 10,000 acres.
