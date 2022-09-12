ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 The Point

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Education
94.3 The Point

The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#School Spirit#Highschool
94.3 The Point

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
94.3 The Point

Eat Wings and Help Vetwork

Vetwork was actually born in 1984 under a different name, the Ocean County POW/MIA Organization. The name change took place four years later with the goal to aid all veterans in the form of counseling for alcohol/drug abuse, PTSD, employment, shelter, homeless prevention, food assistance, VA benefits and more. A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization the mission and purpose is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Ocean County Veterans.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy