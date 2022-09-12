ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

City Staff Ask For Input Ahead of ForwardDallas Visioning Workshops

There are approximately 1.3 million Dallas residents, but just 12 of them were participants who tuned in Tuesday for an hour-long virtual workshop on navigating city services. The online discussion, facilitated by Dallas outreach specialist Chanel Williams, covered basic information on city government, how to find services on the city website, the ForwardDallas comprehensive land use plan, and upcoming events.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Grant Funds Available for Home Rehab and Reconstruction

If your home has structural deficiencies or needs modifications to improve health and safety, the City of Dallas has a program for that. About $3 million is available in Community Development Block Grant and U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds for home rehabilitation and reconstruction. The city is seeking contractors...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Host Virtual Workshop#Urban Design
CandysDirt

Love the 1970s Architecture? You’ll Love This House Even More

I have a list of most favorite house styles in the Universe and at the top is mid-century modern. Up next, those sweet, sweet 1970s. I think it’s a super underrated decade of home. The straight lines, interesting angles, vaulted ceilings, loads of character, but modern in so many ways. If there were ever a good intro to why to love that era, it’s the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Sally Nobleman and Sheri Wood. It is killer from top to bottom and her and I swapped gushing commentary. Here’s what we loved the most …
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

White Rock Lake Task Force Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of East Dallas-area advocates, the White Rock Lake Task Force is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The Task Force is comprised of stalwart representatives from 17 neighborhood associations, numerous nonprofit organizations that serve the park, recreational users’ groups, and various environmental groups. The Task Force coordinates with the staff of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and Dallas City Council District 9 Park Board Representative Maria Hasbany.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy