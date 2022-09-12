ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football recruiting roundup | A few future Nittany Lions turn in good performances in quiet weekend

By Zach Allen
Digital Collegian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
Fredericksburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Virginia State
State College, PA
Football
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey places 5 current student-athletes on NFHCA watch list

Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play. Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated. 254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Betting lines and information as Penn State football squares off against Purdue

After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Nittany Lions#Recruiting#Played Football#American Football#College Football#Trinity High School
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer set to host Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night. The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason. Last year, Penn State clinched the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18

Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian

Downtown State College Bradley's Cheesesteaks and Hoagies to close after 14 years

The downtown State College Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies announced its permanent closure Monday after 14 years of operation, according to a Facebook post. The post, authored by the owner Ben Lippincott, said the business on 119 S. Pugh St. was the longest tenant on the corner of Pugh and Calder street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy