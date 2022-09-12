Penn State football recruiting roundup | A few future Nittany Lions turn in good performances in quiet weekend

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football has ‘a lot on the line’ in Week 3 matchup against Auburn | The 1-0 Podcast
Leading into the Week 3 matchup against Auburn, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph share their thoughts on the importance of this game for Penn State football’s momentum this season. The duo also discuss the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, which hasn’t encountered any rush-heavy...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey beats No. 7 Michigan in 1st Big Ten game of season
Penn State came out on top in a competitive matchup with Michigan, playing hard until the final seconds. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in a high-intensity back-and-forth game. Michigan’s offense attacked first and fast with Abby Tamer getting a shot off eight minutes into the game, but goalie...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer rallies late to pick up emotional victory in Mack Brady match, Big Ten opener
For Penn State, Friday’s match against Wisconsin meant more to the program than just its first conference win of the season. The matchup with the blue and white’s conference foe marked the 10th Annual Mack Brady match, which takes each fall in concert with a free clinic that takes place every January.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling gathers New Jersey commit AJ Fricchione for 2023 recruiting class
Penn State added a talented young piece to its defending championship squad. AJ Fricchione announced his intention to wrestle under Cael Sanderson on Friday afternoon. Frichhione is slated as the No. 17 wrestler in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling. The newest Nittany Lion commit currently competes at Bergen...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey places 5 current student-athletes on NFHCA watch list
Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play. Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated. 254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball uses strong defensive performance to set up players on front line
For championship teams to develop, it takes a full team effort with everyone contributing to wins. Penn State opened its weekend strong as it extended its record to 9-0 Friday night with a sweep of Howard. It was all the blue and white against the Bison as it dominated on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer defeats Wisconsin in 10th annual Mack Brady match
Penn State faced quite the competition Friday night against Wisonsin. The Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Badgers, but they definitely had to put up a fight to get there. This was an important match for the Nittany Lions, as it was the 10th annual Mack Brady match which...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football squares off against Purdue
After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin addresses injuries, defensive line and battle at corner
Only three days are left until Penn State heads down to Alabama to take on Auburn for the second part of its home-and-home series. The Nittany Lions defended home turf last season, besting the Tigers, but now it’s Auburn’s turn to host. Just days before kickoff for the...
Digital Collegian
Analysis | The state of Penn State women’s soccer following its nonconference games
After a close victory against Liberty on Sept. 8, the Nittany Lions have 10 days off before heading on the road again to play Indiana. Penn State was hammered after playing three games in less than seven days, despite winning two of the three. The Nittany Lions have looked impressive...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer set to host Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night. The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason. Last year, Penn State clinched the...
Digital Collegian
‘That kid is so impressive’ | Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter shines in increased role
Adbul Carter laid down the hit stick in just his first defensive snap with Penn State. Despite being ejected for targeting on this play, in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 Week 1 victory over Purdue, Carter returned to Happy Valley unfazed. He followed with one of...
Digital Collegian
As Big Ten competition creeps up, Penn State women’s volleyball looks to finish the nonconference
Another weekend, another tournament for Penn State. The No. 11 blue and white is set to play its fourth tournament of the early season this weekend, as it looks to conquer the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are coming off of their most impressive wins of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse picks up commitment from in-state attacker
Penn State women’s lacrosse welcomes a new member to its 2024 class. Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club attacker Alexa Kairis recently announced her commitment to represent the blue and white. Kairis was named the MVP of the 2021 NXT Nike Girls Philly Showcase Camp. The Wilson High School star looks...
Digital Collegian
Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl
A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18
Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian
CHA preseason poll picks Penn State women's hockey to finish 1st, selects players to secure honors
Penn State carries major expectations into the 2022-23 season. The blue and white was picked to win a myriad of awards and finish first in the conference by the CHA's preseason coaches' poll. In addition to the top spot in the poll, Penn State had several players earn individual preseason...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey player snags CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year recognition
2022 U-18 Women’s silver medalist Tessa Janecke was named CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. Janecke represented team USA in the World Championships, where she was also named one of Team USA’s best players. Prior to Penn State, the Orangeville, Illinois, native was a captain at the North...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Bradley's Cheesesteaks and Hoagies to close after 14 years
The downtown State College Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies announced its permanent closure Monday after 14 years of operation, according to a Facebook post. The post, authored by the owner Ben Lippincott, said the business on 119 S. Pugh St. was the longest tenant on the corner of Pugh and Calder street.
Digital Collegian
Annual Buddy Walk to return in Medlar Field, kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness month
Centre Region Down Syndrome Society is hosting its annual Buddy Walk to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at State College’s Medlar Field, according to a press release. After two years of hosting a virtual Buddy Walk, the event will return...
