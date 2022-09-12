ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey places 5 current student-athletes on NFHCA watch list

Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play. Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated. 254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Penn State Football#The Daily Collegian#Nittany Lions#First Nittany Lion
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Can Penn State football get the job done at Auburn?

Penn State is going on the road to play an SEC program for the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions traveled to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Nittany Lions will face Auburn for the final part of a home-and-home series after Penn State took down the Tigers in the 2021 White Out. The contest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer set to host Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night. The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason. Last year, Penn State clinched the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season

Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18

Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian

Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian

Weather forecast for Penn State football's road trip to Auburn

Penn State is set to take on Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC clash, and it couldn’t be played in much better weather. According to Accuweather, Auburn will be completely sunny for the entirety of gameday with just 4% cloud cover. The high for the day is listed at 85 degrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy