WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID. Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO