Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week.Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death, with business in both Houses halted for the official period of mourning.It is expected that MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the state funeral on Monday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.The PA news agency understands that Business Secretary...
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire holds up after border fighting
BISHKEK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major overnight incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire they agreed after intense fighting on Friday remained in effect despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.
