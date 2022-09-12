ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
mendofever.com

Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
kymkemp.com

Four Arrested for Mail Theft in Ukiah

On 09-09-2022 at about 1:29 A.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office assisted Ukiah Police Department officers (UPD) on a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Dora Street Ukiah, California. Upon arrival Deputies identified the four occupants of the vehicle as Marlen Nunez-Alvarez [19-year-old female from...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire

Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
MENDOCINO, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Mendocino County

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-08-2022 at about 2:47 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Moonalice to rock Lake County Sept. 18

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — KPFZ is excited to present another benefit concert at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cache Creek Winery, with Moonalice, a band of world-class musicians. Moonalice features 82-year-old icon Lester Chambers, lead singer of the famous Chambers Brothers in the 60s and 70s, and...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County man arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a physical assault in the 24000 block of Riffe Road in Covelo, California. About an hour prior, the Sheriff’s Office had received a call of a loud...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Child Endangerment, Shoplifter – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.13.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

State Route 175 Blocked After Big Rig and Pickup Collide Head-On

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate State Route 175 between Hopland and Lake County is blocked after a semi-truck collided with a pick-up truck head-on. The collision was originally reported at 1:42 p.m. when the big rig collided with a silver Toyota pickup. The...
HOPLAND, CA

