theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
Lake County News
Potential for Upper Lake levee failure and flooding to be discussed at Sept. 28 workshop
UPPER LAKE, Calif. — The condition of the levees in Upper Lake and the potential flood risk for area residents should the levees fail has prompted the Western Region Town Hall to call a special workshop to update the community on the situation. The Western Region Town Hall, or...
90-Year-Old Man Urges Public to Help Him Buy Back 400-Acre Redwood Forest Property
A man is pleading for help in getting his 400 acres of land back. According to Charles Bello, he’s desperately trying to buy back his Redwood Forest property that belonged to him and his wife. Per reports, 90-year-old Bello was the proud owner of 400 acres of immaculate Redwood...
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
mendofever.com
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County authorities find $60K in stolen checks during enforcement stop
Four people, including one juvenile, have reportedly been arrested after the discovery of a large amount of stolen mail and other items during a traffic stop in Mendocino County. Around 1:30 in the morning on Friday, September 9, Ukiah PD officers and Sheriff’s deputies conducted a joint enforcement stop on...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested for Mail Theft in Ukiah
On 09-09-2022 at about 1:29 A.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office assisted Ukiah Police Department officers (UPD) on a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Dora Street Ukiah, California. Upon arrival Deputies identified the four occupants of the vehicle as Marlen Nunez-Alvarez [19-year-old female from...
SFist
Ghost Ship Proprietor Derick Almena Faces Jail Time Again For Weapons Possession
Found to be in possession of a machete, bows and arrows, and a live bullet, master tenant in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire Derick Almena could face prison time again because Alameda County prosecutors say those items constitute a violation of his probation. We’re coming up on the six-year anniversary...
mendofever.com
Possible Arson On Front Porch, Tires Slashed – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Negie Fallis, the Lead Suspect in Khadijah Britton’s Disappearance, is Out of Prison and Back in Local Court
42-year-old Negie Fallis, the lead suspect in the 2018 disappearance of Round Valley’s Khadijah Britton, has been released from thirteen months in federal prison and now sits in the Mendocino County jail awaiting court. Khadijah Britton went missing over four-and-a-half years ago. During that time, Fallis, the man law...
kymkemp.com
52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire
Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Mendocino County
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-08-2022 at about 2:47 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the...
Lake County News
Moonalice to rock Lake County Sept. 18
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — KPFZ is excited to present another benefit concert at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cache Creek Winery, with Moonalice, a band of world-class musicians. Moonalice features 82-year-old icon Lester Chambers, lead singer of the famous Chambers Brothers in the 60s and 70s, and...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a physical assault in the 24000 block of Riffe Road in Covelo, California. About an hour prior, the Sheriff’s Office had received a call of a loud...
mendofever.com
Child Endangerment, Shoplifter – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.13.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
State Route 175 Blocked After Big Rig and Pickup Collide Head-On
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate State Route 175 between Hopland and Lake County is blocked after a semi-truck collided with a pick-up truck head-on. The collision was originally reported at 1:42 p.m. when the big rig collided with a silver Toyota pickup. The...
