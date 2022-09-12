Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
ICE holds briefing on Mesa PD partnership
At a public meeting in Mesa on Sept. 7, officials with the Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office shared details about the agency’s collaboration with the Mesa Police Department. Since 2009, Mesa PD has participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality...
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
East Valley Tribune
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
East Valley Tribune
Sidebar: Mountain View kept up the fight against Desert Mountain
Mountain View never backed down or came close to giving up at all in its 34-29 loss to Desert Mountain Thursday night. Even when the Toros went down a touchdown or had a bad possession, they would follow it up with a huge play like the fourth quarter interception from Brigham McKown.
East Valley Tribune
Cross Country Camaraderie: McClintock XC program on the rise
The McClintock boys and girls cross country team trains while most of Arizona is. Thirty-two kids stand together at 4:55 a.m. along a sidewalk in a poorly-lit Kiwanis Park. There are smiles, laughter and many jokes waiting to be told as the team prepares for a light jog. The team...
East Valley Tribune
Hero is EV veterans parade Grand Marshal
Retiring Mesa Public Works Director and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Col. Bruce Crandall (ret.) is the 2022 Grand Marshal for the East Valley Veterans Day Parade in downtown Mesa Nov. 11. The Tempe resident received the Medal of Honor for valor in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot...
East Valley Tribune
Tempe Prep ready for good showing at invitationals
Both the Tempe Preparatory cross country boys and girls are ready to crush their opponents in the Erin Botma Invitational Meet, being hosted by Valley Christian. The event will take place on September 20th, and it will be located in Mountain Vista Park. Having already played at the Fountain Hills Invitational, Tempe Preparatory will look to improve on their recent bout and show an improvement on the 5000-meter run.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD board candidates discuss mental health
The five candidates seeking a seat on the next Chandler Unified School District Governing Board answered five questions during the first forum on Sept. 6. Candidates in the Nov. 8 election for two seats include Lara Bruner, Marilous Estes, Charlotte Golla, Kurt Rohrs and Patti Serrano. One question dealt with...
East Valley Tribune
Corona del Sol hoping to bounce back against Perry
After a brutal road trip to Chandler, the road for Corona del Sol doesn’t get much easier. This Friday, the Aztecs will take a half an hour bus ride into Gilbert to face off against Perry High School. Throughout the first couple of weeks, the Aztecs have shown some...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa wins big over Cesar Chavez in home opener
The Mesa Jackrabbits were in a shootout in their home opener against the Cesar Chavez Champions with a final score of 47-21 to get their first win of the season. After chipping their way down the field, Manny Pino found his favorite target early, connecting on a 47-yard touchdown with Tre Brown to put them up 7-0 in the first quarter.
East Valley Tribune
Red Mountain looking to bounce back vs. crosstown rival
Crosstown foes will try to bounce back this Friday night, September 16th, when Red Mountain Football hosts Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School. Red Mountain will try to defend their home turf after last week’s loss to O’Connor, a non-conference game. During that game, the Mountain Lions were stymied in the second half, scoring 0 points after being within one score at halftime.
East Valley Tribune
Higley remains undefeated with win over Sunnyslope
Being undefeated through a bye week is an impressive accomplishment. For Higley High School, it remarks on a resurgence of a bounce-back season for the program. Higley High School went 3-8 in last year's football season and has already matched their previous year's win total this season through Week 3, defeating Sunnyslope High School, 57 to 35, on the road en route to a 3-0 record in division 5A Santan Region.
East Valley Tribune
Aces galore in Gilbert Christian win over Globe
The Gilbert Christian High School volleyball team did not look back at all in their three set sweep of Globe High School. Gilbert Christian cruised through each set beating Globe 25-15, 25-7, and 25-6 giving them their fifth win on the season. They move to 3-0 in Region games and 5-2 overall under head coach Natalie Rockwell.
East Valley Tribune
Public sees first cut of Water Tower site design
The iconic Water Tower Plaza in the Gilbert Heritage District is getting a facelift and the Town of Gilbert has unveiled the first potential designs in an open house. A shaded splash pad, restrooms, grassy lawn for events and food truck connections are resident priorities reflected in designs that aim to revitalize the plaza while completing important infrastructure upgrades.
East Valley Tribune
Corona del Sol finds identity in win over Perry
Last week, Corona del Sol looked like a team that hadn’t figured out its identity after a crushing 50-0 defeat to Chandler High School. After Friday night, the Aztecs most definitely figured out who they are as a team, defeating the Perry Pumas 21-13. From start to finish, the...
East Valley Tribune
Skyline improves to 3-0 for first time in 7 years with close win over Maricopa
It was the type of game the Skyline football program would have lost in recent years. A defensive battle riddled with mistakes, turnovers and penalty flags, the Coyotes found themselves in a dog fight against Maricopa Friday night. When they needed a spark in the dwindling moment of the game, they went to one of their workhorse backs in senior captain Jace Hardin.
East Valley Tribune
Thrilling fourth quarter ends with Casteel beating Williams Field for first time
Kobe Van Nort is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Williams Field High School. In a battle of two of the top 10 football teams in the state, the matchup between the Williams Field Blackhawks and the Casteel Colts did not disappoint. The first three...
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert Tigers scratch and claw their way to 3-1 victory over Sunnyslope
Leading 26-25 in the fourth set, the Gilbert High School girls volleyball team were one point away from victory. Following the serve, the twirling white volleyball drifted toward sophomore Raegan Richardson who sent the ball over the net, past the diving opponents, and straight into glossy court. The Gilbert varsity girls volleyball team screamed in excitement, hugging each other in celebration of their 3-1 defeat over the Sunnyslope Vikings.
