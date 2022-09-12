Both the Tempe Preparatory cross country boys and girls are ready to crush their opponents in the Erin Botma Invitational Meet, being hosted by Valley Christian. The event will take place on September 20th, and it will be located in Mountain Vista Park. Having already played at the Fountain Hills Invitational, Tempe Preparatory will look to improve on their recent bout and show an improvement on the 5000-meter run.

