Mayor Hull Convenes Governing Body for Annual Goals/Priorities Discussion Mtg.
Mayor Gregg Hull has scheduled a special work session meeting of the Governing Body from 9 a.m. to noon. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Rio Rancho City Hall (3200 Civic Center Circle). At a work session meeting, no final action or public comment is taken. The meeting is open...
Traffic Pattern Change on US 550 & NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan)
The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that US 550 between NM 528 and NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan) will have deceleration lanes installed along US 550 in addition to changing the Paseo del Volcan northbound right lane movement. The project will begin on September 26, 2022. The northbound right...
Local Author Fair
Have you written a novel? A collection of short stories or poems? Perhaps a work of non-fiction?. The Rio Rancho Public Library will be hosting a Local Author Fair on September 17, 2022, 9am-12pm at the Loma Colorado Main Library!. This is an opportunity to network, discuss your process, and...
