Redwood Valley, CA

mendofever.com

Structure Fire East of Mendocino—Resident Being Treated for Burns

Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident reportedly was in the house between 5 to 10 minutes before being extricated.
MENDOCINO, CA
kymkemp.com

52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire

Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
MENDOCINO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show returns Sept. 23 – 25

MENDOCINO Co., 9/13/22 — Mendocino County’s fall bounty is celebrated each September at the county fairgrounds in Boonville, with livestock shows, sheepdog trials, apple displays, car shows, the California Wool & Fiber Festival, horse shows, music performances, and more. This year the event is taking place from September 23 – 25; the full schedule and more details are available at the fair’s website.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System

Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
SANTA ROSA, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
mendofever.com

Child Endangerment, Shoplifter – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.13.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

The Day the Devil Came to Willits

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The Oak Fire, north of Willits. Want to know what the definition of Hell actually is? It’s when it turns pitch black at 3 p.m. and becomes a deep blood red by 6. It’s when it snows ash. It’s when you can’t remove the taste of smoke from your lips, no matter how hard you try. It’s when you fear for what the ‘morrow brings.
WILLITS, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa Community Health hires two executives

Santa Rosa Community Health (SRCH), Sonoma County’s largest federally qualified health center, has appointed a new CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Yudith Correa is returning to SRCH from Ole Health in Napa to become the Chief Operating Officer. The health care provider sated Correa began her career at SRCH...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening

Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

