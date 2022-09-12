Read full article on original website
Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused
Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
Colorado's ballot certified for November election
The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
NOONAN | State House races to test Colorado voting trends
Some Colorado State House races are more interesting than Democrats would probably like, and some that should be competitive are undercut by lack of money — mostly on the Republican side. To set the stage, Republicans are universally running on three issues: economic growth, public safety and crime, and...
Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser endorsed by Cynthia Coffman, his Republican predecessor
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser won an endorsement on Thursday from his Republican predecessor Cynthia Coffman, who called Weiser a "collaborative leader" who has earned her respect for the job he's done. Seeking a second term, Weiser faces Republican John Kellner, the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District, in...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. I a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Meghan Dollar joins Colorado Chamber of Commerce as new government affairs chief
Meghan Dollar has been named senior vice president of governmental affairs and political operations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. She will assume the post on Nov. 1. Dollar joins the Chamber after spending the past 11 years with the Colorado Municipal League, where she began as a legislative and policy advocate and as the league's chief lobbyist since 2020.
It is past time to unleash Colorado energy
The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
Colorado Latino voters worry about inflation, wages, economy heading into November elections
A new poll looking at Latinos' priorities shows at least half believe their economic situation has gotten worse in the past year, signaling that inflation could be a defining issue for Latino voters in November. The poll, which the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday, asked 1,504 registered Latino...
National Democrats, Republicans go on the attack in Colorado's new, toss-up congressional district
Along with the first hints of autumn, the air in Colorado is thick with mud this week as national campaign committees unleash a pair of attack ads aimed at the other parties' nominees in the state's new congressional district. "Too extreme for Colorado," says the narrator of one ad, while...
Local governments' participation is crucial to goals of $300 million ballot measure, analysis says
The buy-in of local governments is key to successfully implementing the goals of Proposition 123, which, if approved by voters this November, would direct $300 million per year in TABOR refund revenues into affordable housing programs, according to an analysis from a Colorado think tank. Indeed, the proposal will only...
Colorado OKs $1.7 billion in transportation projects over next five years
The Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday announced $1.7 billion in new projects for the next five years, adding to the department’s ongoing decade-long infrastructure plan. The $1.7 billion adds to $2.2 billion in previous investments for the state's 10 Year Plan, totaling nearly $4 billion for transportation projects,...
State water plan on tap for $11.4 million from gaming revenue
Colorado's state water plan will receive $11.4 million from gaming revenues this year, a 43% increase over last year's distribution. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission on Thursday announced that sports betting yielded tax revenues of $12.4 million in its second year of operation. Under House Bill 19-1327, which later...
Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads
Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
Metro Denver residents face mandate to buy more expensive gas blend after EPA air quality downgrade
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday downgraded metro Denver's air quality to "severe," triggering a requirement that Coloradans living in the Front Range buy a more more expensive blend of gasoline. The EPA declaration means Colorado will need to submit a plan that demonstrates how the Denver metro will...
