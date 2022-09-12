ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused

Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's ballot certified for November election

The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | State House races to test Colorado voting trends

Some Colorado State House races are more interesting than Democrats would probably like, and some that should be competitive are undercut by lack of money — mostly on the Republican side. To set the stage, Republicans are universally running on three issues: economic growth, public safety and crime, and...
coloradopolitics.com

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. I a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Meghan Dollar joins Colorado Chamber of Commerce as new government affairs chief

Meghan Dollar has been named senior vice president of governmental affairs and political operations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. She will assume the post on Nov. 1. Dollar joins the Chamber after spending the past 11 years with the Colorado Municipal League, where she began as a legislative and policy advocate and as the league's chief lobbyist since 2020.
coloradopolitics.com

It is past time to unleash Colorado energy

The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado OKs $1.7 billion in transportation projects over next five years

The Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday announced $1.7 billion in new projects for the next five years, adding to the department’s ongoing decade-long infrastructure plan. The $1.7 billion adds to $2.2 billion in previous investments for the state's 10 Year Plan, totaling nearly $4 billion for transportation projects,...
coloradopolitics.com

State water plan on tap for $11.4 million from gaming revenue

Colorado's state water plan will receive $11.4 million from gaming revenues this year, a 43% increase over last year's distribution. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission on Thursday announced that sports betting yielded tax revenues of $12.4 million in its second year of operation. Under House Bill 19-1327, which later...
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
