Ocean County, NJ

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
This Is New Jersey's Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey

I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

