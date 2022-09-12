Read full article on original website
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
