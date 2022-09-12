ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 17

oldwhitewoman
4d ago

Madison celebrates or a few Madisonians celebrate. Most people have no interest in others personal lives & choices nor do they require flags & parades. But this group & the media sure manage to promote their agenda. You do you.

Reply(11)
12
Jeff Cerniglia
4d ago

well it's one of only two accomplishments for our mayor. number two is lowering the speed limits so bicycles can go faster yhan cars

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
MADISON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Madison 2022

Situated between two large lakes, the famously bike-friendly state capital of the state of Wisconsin is said to be one of the most quintessentially American cities. It’s known for being home to the sprawling flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, as well as its four large lakes, its collection of parks and green spaces, its UNESCO World Heritage site, craft brews, and as a vibrant cultural centre; including a lively array of nightlife and a varied annual calendar of events and festivals.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Daily Cardinal

Groups call for the return of Fredric March’s name to campus

There have been recent calls for the return of University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Oscar-winner Fredric March’s name to campus. In 2018, March’s name was removed from the Fredric March Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union — making it the Play Circle Theater — after students voiced their concerns about his membership in an honorary interfraternity society called the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) when he was a student. The Union Council did not find any evidence indicating this organization was tied to the white supremacist group, but they voted to move forward with the removal in consideration of the impact KKK affiliations would have on students and other community members. The decision was later described as “faulty,” causing a push for March’s name to be put back.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move

From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
OREGON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Rainbow#Racism#Fomac
captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison named 38th best national university, 10th public university

The U.S. News & World Report listed the University of Wisconsin-Madison 38th in a three-way tie overall among national universities and 10th (three-way tie) among public institutions in their 2022-23 rankings. This is an increase from their 2021-22 rankings which placed Madison 42nd overall (five-way tie) and 14th among public institutions.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meet the Pet of the Week: Sheldon

This week’s pet of the week is Sheldon, a short-haired pointer who was found as a stray in Monona. He likes to play fetch, go for walks and eat treats. Introductions to other dogs should happen slowly, and sometimes new places and people can be intimidating for him. COPYRIGHT...
MONONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy