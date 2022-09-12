ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Sues 'Nosey Heaux' for Calling Her a 'Cokehead'

10:23 AM PT -- Nicki just tweeted about the lawsuit, making it clear she isn't playing around ... and will take over the blogs talking smack. Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won't put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her ... and now she's filed a lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder

The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Billboard Hot 100#Norwegian
TMZ.com

Desiigner Cops to Looking Like Iman Shumpert, Says Dad Was in Disbelief

Former G.O.O.D. Music artist Desiigner isn't denying his doppelgänger like most folks do ... he's embracing the fact he's got a brother from another in NBA star Iman Shumpert. The "Panda" rapper spoke to VladTV about the nature of their friendship ... which dates back some years when Pusha...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial Dispute

Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Our sources tell TMZ ... Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle up. As you know, Rosengart has accused both Jamie and Tri Star of misappropriating massive amounts of money from Britney ... an allegation they have strongly denied.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Bella Hadid never shies away from throwing on a bold look ... and you can always count on her wearing accessories to compliment her outfit. Take in these candid moments during New York Fashion Week and see if you can spot the differences between these two stylish shots. Looking fire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Splits from Husband Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is a single woman again, because she and her husband are dunzo ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... the "Pitch Perfect" star and Tyler Stanaland have officially called it quits -- this after rumors of infidelity, although we're told there's no truth to any of those and that they had no bearing on the breakup.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Natalie Nunn

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Share Wet Tongue Kiss During NYFW 'Bad Girls Club' Star Natalie Nunn Slams American Airlines for Insulting Daughter. Kim Richards -- Throwdown With 'Bad Girls Club' Alum ... The Sweaters Come Off!!! (VIDEO) 3/07/16. 'Bad Girls Club' Natalie Nunn -- Huge Street Brawl ... That's My...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's Donda Academy Makes Families Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements

​Some parents whose kids are enrolled in Kanye West's Donda Academy claim they're being forced to sign non-disclosure agreements ... but Ye says that's all just hype, this according to a new report. Two families sat down with Rolling Stone and spilled the beans about the non-disclosures, which are apparently...
EDUCATION
TMZ.com

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Set Farewell Tour with Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is going out with one last bang … so says the entire group with the announcement of their final tour as a five-man unit together. TMZ Hip Hop has learned Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh are reuniting for Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg's "High Hopes Concert" series … which is loaded with hip hop legends.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Kanye West Wants to Sell Donda Sports Gear, Plus New 'Dove' Trademark

Kanye West is ready to expand his Donda Sports brand -- now signaling he wants to sell athletic gear ... not to mention an apparent side biz that he's hoping will take flight. His company, Mascotte Holdings, just filed for a few new trademarks -- including one that'll significantly grow his Donda Academy in the retail space ... and a couple others that seem to suggest he's got another label in mind that's for the birds -- in this case, literally.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda Says the 'Chickenhead' Is Hip Hop's Best Dance Ever

Bobby Shmurda popularized his own 'Shmoney' dance but it's not rap's greatest rug-cutter as far as the "Hot N***a" rapper is concerned. While sitting down with Complex for its "Bracket" series, Bobby named the "Chickenhead," famously shown in Chingy's "Right Thurr" video as hip hop's GOAT dance move!!!. None of...
HIP HOP
TMZ.com

Eminem Says Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole Fuel His Hunger in Rap Game

Eminem's doing a bit of closet cleaning ... in an extensive and rare interview where he details his past drug use and reveals his biggest influencers currently in the rap game!!!. In a first-person spill with XXL, Eminem admitted he still takes his music seriously these days -- so much...
HIP HOP

