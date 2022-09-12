Read full article on original website
Why This Recession Is Different – Charles Hugh Smith
All of these are structural dynamics that won’t go away in a few months or years. Let’s explore what’s different now compared to recessions of the past 60 years. 1. Deglobalization is inflationary. Offshoring production to low-cost countries imported deflation (product prices remained flat or declined) and boosted corporate profits.
How the Modern Monetary Theory Experiment Lost (Badly) to Basic Economics – Kellen McGovern Jones
Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) was the “Mumble Rap” of politics and economics in the late 2010s. The theory was incoherent, unsubstantial, and––before the pandemic, you could not avoid it if you wanted to. People across the country celebrated MMT. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democrat Congresswoman from New...
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
AIER Leading Indicators Index Signals Continued Elevated Risks – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Leading Indicators Index held at a cycle low of 29 in August, matching the lowest level since August 2020. The latest result remains well below the neutral 50 threshold and is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook. The Roughly Coincident...
Analysis Shows ‘Quiet Fleecing’ of US Workers—Not ‘Quiet Quitting’—Is the Real Problem – Kenny Stancil
“Quiet quitting”—an allegedly new trend characterized by workers performing only their required job duties and no more—has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks, but the defining trend of the past 40 years of U.S. economic history is “quiet fleecing,” and we should be talking much more about it.
Queen’s death triggers media bonanza in works for decades
NEW YORK (AP) — When word came that Queen Elizabeth II was close to her death, media organizations around the world sprang to life, dispatching reporters to a royal castle in Scotland and breaking out coverage plans decades in the making. At age 96, the queen’s passing was hardly...
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith
As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
Bearish Signals Remain for Brent and WTI Crude Oil – Sebastien Bischeri , Oil Trading Strategist
After the bearish progress, oil prices slipped slightly as worries about the global growth outlook overtook fears about the supply shortage. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback found support on its 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) at the beginning of the week before resuming its rally upward and approaching its monthly highs of $110-110.50. Will the quarterly R3 pivot ($115) be reached anytime soon, or will the $110.50 level be left as its two-decade high?
