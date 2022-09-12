ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why This Recession Is Different – Charles Hugh Smith

All of these are structural dynamics that won’t go away in a few months or years. Let’s explore what’s different now compared to recessions of the past 60 years. 1. Deglobalization is inflationary. Offshoring production to low-cost countries imported deflation (product prices remained flat or declined) and boosted corporate profits.
AIER Leading Indicators Index Signals Continued Elevated Risks – Robert Hughes

AIER’s Leading Indicators Index held at a cycle low of 29 in August, matching the lowest level since August 2020. The latest result remains well below the neutral 50 threshold and is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook. The Roughly Coincident...
Adam Hamilton
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith

As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
Bearish Signals Remain for Brent and WTI Crude Oil – Sebastien Bischeri , Oil Trading Strategist

After the bearish progress, oil prices slipped slightly as worries about the global growth outlook overtook fears about the supply shortage. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback found support on its 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) at the beginning of the week before resuming its rally upward and approaching its monthly highs of $110-110.50. Will the quarterly R3 pivot ($115) be reached anytime soon, or will the $110.50 level be left as its two-decade high?
