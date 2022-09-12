Read full article on original website
Looking at the Economic Myth of the “Soft Landing” – Frank Shostak
According to commentators, countering inflation requires monetary authorities to actively restrain the economy, with “experts” believing that higher interest rates need not cause an economic slump. Instead, they believe that the Fed cab orchestrate a “soft landing.” It is questionable, however. that a soft-landing scenario is possible.
How the Modern Monetary Theory Experiment Lost (Badly) to Basic Economics – Kellen McGovern Jones
Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) was the “Mumble Rap” of politics and economics in the late 2010s. The theory was incoherent, unsubstantial, and––before the pandemic, you could not avoid it if you wanted to. People across the country celebrated MMT. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democrat Congresswoman from New...
Analysis Shows ‘Quiet Fleecing’ of US Workers—Not ‘Quiet Quitting’—Is the Real Problem – Kenny Stancil
“Quiet quitting”—an allegedly new trend characterized by workers performing only their required job duties and no more—has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks, but the defining trend of the past 40 years of U.S. economic history is “quiet fleecing,” and we should be talking much more about it.
Why This Recession Is Different – Charles Hugh Smith
All of these are structural dynamics that won’t go away in a few months or years. Let’s explore what’s different now compared to recessions of the past 60 years. 1. Deglobalization is inflationary. Offshoring production to low-cost countries imported deflation (product prices remained flat or declined) and boosted corporate profits.
How the Fed Helped Create Another Calamity: The Ongoing Emerging Market Debt Crisis – Joseph Solis-Mullen
When in March the Federal Reserve finally moved to belatedly embark on a series of rate hikes to slow the hottest inflation in the United States since the 1980s, it signaled impending trouble for many emerging market economies. Often unable to market securities denominated in their own unstable currencies to...
The Fed may 'just get it over with' by raising rates as much as 100 basis points at the next meeting and then hiking one more time, says market bull Ed Yardeni
The Fed could "just get it over with" by lifting rates 100 basis points this month and then hiking one more time, according to Ed Yardeni. The market bull suggested the Fed may decide to frontload its rate hikes to tackle inflation more aggressively. Markets are pricing in an 84%...
There Is Something Wrong With Meta Stock (Facebook Instagram Failures At Metaverse Company) – Mike Swanson
Shares of Metaverse Platforms (NASDAQ: META) AKA Facebook have been a disaster this year. They have lagged the performance of the S&P 500 all year, but even recently, last week, they lagged on the most recent four day rally and then dumped harder than just about everything else inside the S&P 500 this Tuesday.
AIER Leading Indicators Index Signals Continued Elevated Risks – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Leading Indicators Index held at a cycle low of 29 in August, matching the lowest level since August 2020. The latest result remains well below the neutral 50 threshold and is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook. The Roughly Coincident...
