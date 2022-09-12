The EU’s Crisis Is Global: Neocolonialism, Hyper-Financialization and Hyper-Globalization Come Home to Roost- Charles Hugh Smith

Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
Why This Recession Is Different – Charles Hugh Smith
All of these are structural dynamics that won’t go away in a few months or years. Let’s explore what’s different now compared to recessions of the past 60 years. 1. Deglobalization is inflationary. Offshoring production to low-cost countries imported deflation (product prices remained flat or declined) and boosted corporate profits.
wallstreetwindow.com
How the Fed Helped Create Another Calamity: The Ongoing Emerging Market Debt Crisis – Joseph Solis-Mullen
When in March the Federal Reserve finally moved to belatedly embark on a series of rate hikes to slow the hottest inflation in the United States since the 1980s, it signaled impending trouble for many emerging market economies. Often unable to market securities denominated in their own unstable currencies to...
wallstreetwindow.com
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith
As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed implementing a ban on products within the European Union that are manufactured using forced labor. The EU executive's proposal would cover all products made in the EU for domestic consumption and exports as well as imported goods. It does not...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
5 Stocks Making the Most of Supply-Chain Issues
The economic banishment of all things Russian. Tariffs on Chinese imports. Pandemic-caused shortages of computer chips, bicycles, garage door parts and other imports. Brexit. Just about everywhere you turn, you can see that the tectonic plates of the global economy have stopped converging and are starting to pull apart in ways that will determine new winners and losers, says Ethan Harris, head of global economics for Bank of America Securities. "Deglobalization is a gradual process, and in the long run, very important" to investors, he says, because it will have profound impacts on corporate profitability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
Making EVs without imports from China – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy
Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US$7,500. But it includes some high hurdles. Its country-of-origin rules require that EVs – and an increasing percentage of their components and critical minerals – be sourced from the U.S. or countries that have free-trade agreements with the U.S. The law expressly...
How Walmart Garment Supplier Got Itself Off Imports Blacklist
Roughly six weeks after it first slapped a Withhold Release Order (WRO) on shipments from Natchi Apparel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it modified the order to grant entry to all of the Tamil Nadu garment maker’s imports otherwise in compliance with the law. Shipments previously detained on suspicion of forced labor will also be discharged, officials said Wednesday. “Every day, our department leads the fight to root out forced labor from American supply chains,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security. “Combatting these inhumane practices is a moral and economic imperative, and a challenge we must confront with...
China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy
U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
European investment in China concentrates more on handful of large firms -report
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European investment in China is growing more concentrated with a handful of large firms particularly from Germany doubling down on their bets while virtually no new players seek to enter the market, according to a new report by research organization Rhodium Group.
wallstreetwindow.com
Looking at the Economic Myth of the “Soft Landing” – Frank Shostak
According to commentators, countering inflation requires monetary authorities to actively restrain the economy, with “experts” believing that higher interest rates need not cause an economic slump. Instead, they believe that the Fed cab orchestrate a “soft landing.” It is questionable, however. that a soft-landing scenario is possible.
wallstreetwindow.com
Analysis Shows ‘Quiet Fleecing’ of US Workers—Not ‘Quiet Quitting’—Is the Real Problem – Kenny Stancil
“Quiet quitting”—an allegedly new trend characterized by workers performing only their required job duties and no more—has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks, but the defining trend of the past 40 years of U.S. economic history is “quiet fleecing,” and we should be talking much more about it.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Lancet Commission on COVID-19 response: 'Massive global failure'
A stinging new Lancet Commission report on the international COVID-19 pandemic response calls it "a massive global failure on multiple levels" and spares no one the responsibility—including the public—for millions of preventable deaths and a backslide in progress made toward sustainable development goals in many countries. Noting an...
wallstreetwindow.com
AIER Leading Indicators Index Signals Continued Elevated Risks – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Leading Indicators Index held at a cycle low of 29 in August, matching the lowest level since August 2020. The latest result remains well below the neutral 50 threshold and is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook. The Roughly Coincident...
6 charts that show how money and influence shaped the world's Covid plan
Four leading health organizations played a major part in envisioning and founding critical programs to develop, secure and distribute Covid tests, vaccines and treatments. As governments scrambled at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, four global health organizations stepped in, using their multibillion dollar bank accounts and political connections to help direct how world leaders responded to a virus that has killed 6 million people, according to data from a financial analysis by POLITICO journalists based in the U.S. and Europe and the German newspaper WELT.
TechCrunch
EU urged to reject ‘weak’ Amazon offer to end antitrust probe
The submission, which was made public today, goes on to urge the bloc’s regulators to reject Amazon’s proposals and press on with a full antitrust investigation of the two-sided marketplace. “We urge the European Commission to reject Amazon’s commitments outright and in full, and instead continue vigorously to pursue its antitrust cases against Amazon, imposing remedies and penalties (on the Commission’s own terms) as necessary,” the 12 signatories write.
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
Comments / 0