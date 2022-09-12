BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO