Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Football Statistics: Week 3

Coaches and statisticians can send in updates by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Name, School No. Yards Avg. Name, School No. Yards Avg. Name, School No. Yards Avg. School Rush Pass Total Avg. Franklin 1,242 203 1,445 481.7. Bryan 730 690 1,420 473.3. Rockdale 699 691 1,390 463.3. Bremond 849 485 1,334...
HIGH SCHOOL
Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet

BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
BRENHAM, TX

