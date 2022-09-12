Read full article on original website
Brazos Valley Football Statistics: Week 3
Coaches and statisticians can send in updates by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Name, School No. Yards Avg. Name, School No. Yards Avg. Name, School No. Yards Avg. School Rush Pass Total Avg. Franklin 1,242 203 1,445 481.7. Bryan 730 690 1,420 473.3. Rockdale 699 691 1,390 463.3. Bremond 849 485 1,334...
A&M Consolidated boys cross country team places second, girls third at Giddings meet
GIDDINGS -- The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished second, and the Lady Tigers place third at the Camp Tejas Invitational on Friday. Kian Dekkers (16:13), Chris Ross (16:34) and Ben Moran (17:01) led Consol’s boys, while Madison Black (20:07), Lizzy Gregory (20:15) and Rachel Moran (20:52) paced the Lady Tigers.
Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet
BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
