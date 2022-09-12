ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

NMHS football thumps Vandalia in battle of state-ranked foes

The North Mac High School football team, pictured celebrating a touchdown, knocked off Vandalia 40-7 in a battle of state-ranked foes in Virden Sept. 9. The Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are currently in soul possession of first place in the South Central Conference. Enquirer~Democrat...
VIRDEN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Winchester police chief hired after exhaustive hunt to fill position

After a long hunt, and one offer being declined, Winchester has found a new police chief for the city - and he comes with a wealth of experience in law enforcement as well as being familiar with Scott County. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 08:37. 08:34. 08:34.
WINCHESTER, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Logan County home sales

Chatham tennis player Samantha Shankland won 177 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 177 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

Village of Chatham Village Board met Aug. 9

Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Call to Order 1. Moment of Silence 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Announcements: 5. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Old Business C. New Business 1. Resolution 48-22 Approving... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:28. 17:40.
CHATHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy