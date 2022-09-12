Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
NMHS football thumps Vandalia in battle of state-ranked foes
The North Mac High School football team, pictured celebrating a touchdown, knocked off Vandalia 40-7 in a battle of state-ranked foes in Virden Sept. 9. The Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are currently in soul possession of first place in the South Central Conference. Enquirer~Democrat...
spotonillinois.com
Springfield tennis player Adam Wheeling ranks in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Sept. 10
Staff at Ace Hardware 652 in Petersburg are ready to help you get MOORE paint next time you buy. Benjamin Moore has three great brands you can use for specific projects, with guidance from paint experts at Ace Hardware 652. "Homeowners looking for our best paint should choose AURA.... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Winchester police chief hired after exhaustive hunt to fill position
After a long hunt, and one offer being declined, Winchester has found a new police chief for the city - and he comes with a wealth of experience in law enforcement as well as being familiar with Scott County. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 08:37. 08:34. 08:34.
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: Logan County home sales
Chatham tennis player Samantha Shankland won 177 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 177 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
New campaign at Ace Hardware 652 in Petersburg helping you get the most paint you want
Staff at Ace Hardware - Springfield in Springfield are ready to help you get MOORE paint next time you buy. Benjamin Moore has three great brands you can use for specific projects, with guidance from paint experts at Ace Hardware - Springfield. "Homeowners looking for our best paint... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Village of Chatham Village Board met Aug. 9
Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Call to Order 1. Moment of Silence 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Announcements: 5. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Old Business C. New Business 1. Resolution 48-22 Approving... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:28. 17:40.
Comments / 0