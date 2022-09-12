Read full article on original website
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Even Adrian Peterson wants to sign with the Bills (video)
Things didn’t go according to plan for Adrian Peterson in his boxing exhibition. That still doesn’t mean football is over for him. Peterson, 37, might still have something in that tank. If he does, he clearly hopes that chance to win a Super Bowl comes with the Buffalo Bills.
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson
Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
Cowboys Practice Plan: Can New OL Jason Peters Join Rookie Tyler Smith as Week 2 Starter?
Rookie left tackle Tyler Smith was a lone bright spot in a game in which Dallas failed to score a touchdown and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
The Ringer
Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Season record: 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) Who wants a couple of ridiculous stats about just how good the Chiefs’ offensive performance was in Week 1 against the Cardinals?. They’ve played 75 games, including the playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Only once have...
CBS Sports
Brandon Carr, former Cowboys cornerback, arrested for DWI in Texas
Free agent NFL cornerback Brandon Carr, most known for his tenure as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Allen, Texas. According to a report by KDFW, Carr was released on a $1,500 bond following his arrest. A fifth-round pick by the Kansas...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Cowboys Injury BREAKING: Dallas Officially Rules Out Dak Prescott, 3 Others for Bengals
Ready for the transactions for the Cowboys to start rolling in?
Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
