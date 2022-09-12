Read full article on original website
AIER Leading Indicators Index Signals Continued Elevated Risks – Robert Hughes
AIER’s Leading Indicators Index held at a cycle low of 29 in August, matching the lowest level since August 2020. The latest result remains well below the neutral 50 threshold and is consistent with broadening weakness in the economy and significantly elevated risks for the outlook. The Roughly Coincident...
Why This Recession Is Different – Charles Hugh Smith
All of these are structural dynamics that won’t go away in a few months or years. Let’s explore what’s different now compared to recessions of the past 60 years. 1. Deglobalization is inflationary. Offshoring production to low-cost countries imported deflation (product prices remained flat or declined) and boosted corporate profits.
Looking at the Economic Myth of the “Soft Landing” – Frank Shostak
According to commentators, countering inflation requires monetary authorities to actively restrain the economy, with “experts” believing that higher interest rates need not cause an economic slump. Instead, they believe that the Fed cab orchestrate a “soft landing.” It is questionable, however. that a soft-landing scenario is possible.
How the Modern Monetary Theory Experiment Lost (Badly) to Basic Economics – Kellen McGovern Jones
Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) was the “Mumble Rap” of politics and economics in the late 2010s. The theory was incoherent, unsubstantial, and––before the pandemic, you could not avoid it if you wanted to. People across the country celebrated MMT. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democrat Congresswoman from New...
Ray Dalio Projects 20% Decline In Stock Market From Here (Is He Right About Bear Market End Point?) – Mike Swanson
Investment master and billionaire Ray Dalio published a think piece titled It Starts With Inflation this week, which gives his current views on the economic situation and the financial markets. In it he projects a 20% decline in the financial markets from here. What is important though is not to simply to take a prediction like that and grasp on to it, but to understand how he got to it. The details in his piece explain what is happening with the economy, interest rates, and can provide a guide to understanding what is happening this year and where things are headed next year. A few months ago, many gurus were claiming that the Federal Reserve would “pivot” and untold numbers of people got fooled by these predictions – which were based on nothing. At no time did the Fed Fund futures suggest that the Fed would lower rates this year and now they are looking at this rate hike cycle taking the Fed Funds over 4% and likely over 4.5% before it comes to an end.
Analysis Shows ‘Quiet Fleecing’ of US Workers—Not ‘Quiet Quitting’—Is the Real Problem – Kenny Stancil
“Quiet quitting”—an allegedly new trend characterized by workers performing only their required job duties and no more—has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks, but the defining trend of the past 40 years of U.S. economic history is “quiet fleecing,” and we should be talking much more about it.
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
The System Is Busy Cannibalizing Itself – Charles Hugh Smith
As the word suggests, cannibalism won’t end well for those consumed by the infinitely insatiable few. Cannibalize is an interesting word. It is a remarkably graphic way to describe the self-inflicted destruction of a system by stripping previously functional subsystems to sustain the illusion of system functionality. Here are...
Some jobs won't recover from the pandemic recession. It could be a good thing for workers.
Warehouses and storage providers are hiring rapidly, but employment at travel agencies is a third below its pre-pandemic high.
Bearish Signals Remain for Brent and WTI Crude Oil – Sebastien Bischeri , Oil Trading Strategist
After the bearish progress, oil prices slipped slightly as worries about the global growth outlook overtook fears about the supply shortage. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback found support on its 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) at the beginning of the week before resuming its rally upward and approaching its monthly highs of $110-110.50. Will the quarterly R3 pivot ($115) be reached anytime soon, or will the $110.50 level be left as its two-decade high?
