If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
