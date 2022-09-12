GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO