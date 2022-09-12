Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
nbc25news.com
FTW Week 4 Highlights and Scores
DAVISON, Mich. - Here are all the highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season, including big wins for Davison, Goodrich, Lapeer and Beecher.
nbc25news.com
Aerial treatments approved to control vegetation in Wixom and Sanford lakebeds
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Aerial treatments were recently approved by The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to control woody vegetation in the lakebeds of Wixom and Sanford, according to the Four Lakes Task Force. FLTF says the woody growth that concerns them is primarily Cottonwoods, Willows...
nbc25news.com
Tudor Dixon gets endorsement from 22 county sheriffs
LANSING, Mich - Republican candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon announced on Wednesday she has received the endorsement of 22 Michigan County Sheriffs. Among the 22 Sheriffs are the following from Mid-Michigan:. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel. Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main. Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morse. Gladwin County Sheriff...
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
nbc25news.com
PHOTOS: North American International Auto Show 2022 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit is full of car enthusiasts and engineers for the North American International Auto Show. You can see photos in the gallery above. The President also made an appearance. Anchor Mike Woolfolk was at the show and has a breakdown of the action, and what you can...
nbc25news.com
Jury finds Flint man guilty for armed robbery and carjacking
FLINT, Mich. — Jury convicts a Flint man on Friday of armed robbery and carjacking. Delon Deon Thomas, 32, contacted the victim on a dating website and met in Saginaw where the victim lives. Thomas had the victim drive them into an abandoned home where he claimed was his home.
nbc25news.com
Police investigated possible shooting threat at Clio school district
CLIO, Mich. - Police investigated a possible shooting threat against Carter Middle School in Clio. Police have determined that the threat was actually direct toward a school in Warren with the same name. See the letter released by Clio's Police Chief below:. On today’s date at approximately 7:58 AM, Clio...
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint partners with STAT EMS, aims to improve emergency response times
FLINT, Mich. – A new partnership has been formed in Flint in hopes of improving response times in emergency situations. The City of Flint has announced a team-up with STAT EMS. According to the city, STAT EMS will have crews operating out of Flint’s mini police stations and fire...
nbc25news.com
Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
nbc25news.com
Lanes back open after early morning crash closes part of I-475 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - An early morning crash closed part of a Genesee County freeway. The crash happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. according to MDOT. The freeway closed for several hours on NB I-475 near M-54 (Dort Hwy, Exit 9). MDOT partially opened the roadway around 7:40 a.m. All lanes...
nbc25news.com
10-year old deemed a hero after saving her little sister from a dog attack
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A Genesee County dog owner could soon be facing charges after their dog allegedly attacked two children. According to family members and the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, the dog attack happened right in the front yard, leaving the 10-year-old victim with layers of stitches. Mid-Michigan NOW...
