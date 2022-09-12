ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, KY

WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities arrest two from Smith Mills on warrants

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – On September 13, members of the Henderson County-City Joint Drug Task Force and Henderson County Probation and Parole investigated a possible parole violation in Smith Mills. A news release says officers went to the 1100 block of Newman Street, at 11 a.m., where officers and deputies located and seized several […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
wvih.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
RADCLIFF, KY
wvih.com

Man Charged With Solicitation To Murder

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual after they say he intended to pay someone to commit murder. Officials say they received information that an individual had solicitated another person to murder someone. Following an investigation over the course of several days, officials developed enough evidence that...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Rape Suspect Turns Himself In

A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
meadecountyky.com

Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal

Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
BRANDENBURG, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.  Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police looking for suspects after early morning shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday. The Evansville Police Department says around 2 a.m. this morning officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Maryland Street for shots fired. Officers say a witness called and stated they heard loud yelling and then heard […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

