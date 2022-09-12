Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO