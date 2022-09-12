Read full article on original website
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
Woman arrested for alleged straw purchase, neglect and drugs
The Evansville Police Department arrested Schreka Simpson on September 6 after officers observed her make an alleged straw purchase for a known felon.
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
(WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Wreck
A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
Authorities arrest two from Smith Mills on warrants
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – On September 13, members of the Henderson County-City Joint Drug Task Force and Henderson County Probation and Parole investigated a possible parole violation in Smith Mills. A news release says officers went to the 1100 block of Newman Street, at 11 a.m., where officers and deputies located and seized several […]
wvih.com
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
wevv.com
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation. EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside. Later that same day, police say the...
wvih.com
Man Charged With Solicitation To Murder
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual after they say he intended to pay someone to commit murder. Officials say they received information that an individual had solicitated another person to murder someone. Following an investigation over the course of several days, officials developed enough evidence that...
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
wevv.com
Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say
A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
104.1 WIKY
Rape Suspect Turns Himself In
A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
meadecountyky.com
Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal
Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
wevv.com
Three vehicles involved in Vanderburgh County crash; injuries reported
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash in northwest Vanderburgh County on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries around 9 a.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office says that there were injuries in the crash, but the extent of those...
Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month. Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
Police looking for suspects after early morning shooting in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday. The Evansville Police Department says around 2 a.m. this morning officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Maryland Street for shots fired. Officers say a witness called and stated they heard loud yelling and then heard […]
