With two statement victories under its belt, Syracuse is set to face its toughest test so far this season on Saturday against Purdue. The Boilermakers find themselves 1-1 heading into their Week 3 matchup after a four-point opening week loss to Penn State. Just like SU, who's coming off a 34-point win over UConn, Purdue coasted to a 56-point shutout victory over Indiana State in Week 2. The Orange are on the brink of their first 3-0 start since 2018, the last time they were bowl-eligible.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO