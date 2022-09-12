ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises

For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy