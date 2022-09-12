Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Panelists at SU event discuss on-campus, off-campus gender affirming resources
Last Wednesday, Syracuse University's Gender Affirming Care Team held a discussion at Schine Student Center about queer life SU. At the discussion, panelists reviewed resources available to transgender and nonbinary students. Here's a list...
Daily Orange
New potential parental accommodation announced during GSO meeting
During Wednesday night's Graduate Student Organization Senate meeting, the organization hosted Associate Provost Peter Vanable and Associate Graduate School Dean Gabby Chapman to share a potential new parental accommodation policy allowing an eight-week grace period for graduate students who have or adopt a child.
Daily Orange
Whitman MBA program STEM designation benefits employment for international students
The Martin J. Whitman School of Management MBA program received a STEM designation in February for five of its concentrations: accounting, business analytics, finance, marketing and supply chain management. The certification enables international students on...
Daily Orange
Bird Library celebrates its 50th anniversary
In 1971, Warren Boes, then-director of Syracuse University libraries, called Bird Library “a library of the future.” Now, 50 years later, with seven floors of resources, study spaces and over 2 million research texts, Bird has entered the future. Bird opened its doors to the public on September...
Daily Orange
University Union to host comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy on Sept. 24
University Union will host a night of comedy Sept. 24, featuring Please Don't Destroy, as well as Chloe Troast and Jamie Linn Watson. The event will take place at the Goldstein Auditorium at 8...
Daily Orange
‘For my brother’: King Doerue leads Purdue months after brother’s death
At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Amarillo, Chris Doerue's brothers took turns speaking about their late brother. King Doerue stepped on stage, seeing walls slick with a light pink shade, a wooden piano stationed to his right and pictures of Jesus performing baptisms scattered around the room. He then began to recall the pair's relationship.
Daily Orange
Grace Gillard commands SU’s defense as only English freshman
In August, center back Grace Gillard went to her first practice with Syracuse, which ended with an 11-on-11 scrimmage. The English-born freshman matched up against graduate student Chelsea Domond, who tested the newcomer. But Gillard held her own, not letting one ball past her.
Daily Orange
No. 10 Syracuse takes down ACC rival No. 18 Duke 5-1
With 8:45 remaining in the third period, Quirine Comans received a pass inside the circle. Comans then took that ball past a Duke defender, leaving herself one-on-one with goaltender Piper Hampsch. Comans' initial shot was blocked by Hampsch, but Comans secured the rebound for her first goal of the night to give Syracuse a 4-0 lead over ACC rival Duke.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls in 5 sets to Bryant
Syracuse (4-6, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) fell in five sets to Bryant (8-5, Northeast Conference) in its lone game in the Dog Pound challenge, a tournament hosted by UConn. Syracuse battled with Bryant in the...
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU’s perfect start to continue against Purdue at home
With two statement victories under its belt, Syracuse is set to face its toughest test so far this season on Saturday against Purdue. The Boilermakers find themselves 1-1 heading into their Week 3 matchup after a four-point opening week loss to Penn State. Just like SU, who's coming off a 34-point win over UConn, Purdue coasted to a 56-point shutout victory over Indiana State in Week 2. The Orange are on the brink of their first 3-0 start since 2018, the last time they were bowl-eligible.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Purdue
Syracuse, now 2-0 for the first time since 2018, returns home to face Big 10 opponent Purdue. The air-raid offense is working, the run game is as potent as ever, and receivers are going for big-yard catches and breakaway touchdowns. Defensively, Syracuse allowed a combined 21 points to Louisville and UConn.
Daily Orange
Grace Gillard shines defensively in last-second loss to Duke
Michelle Cooper, who shot six times against SU on Friday, facilitated a give-and-go down the left side in the 55th minute. What she failed to see was Grace Gillard flying in from behind to poke the ball out of bounds with a clean slide tackle. There was nothing but green ahead of the Blue Devils' leading scorer, so Gillard collected the first of multiple major defensive stops for the Orange.
