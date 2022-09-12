ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

tipranks.com

New Hope’s (ASX:NHC) shares have surged 170%, what’s next?

New Hope Corporation shares hit a new 52-week high, pushing their year-to-date gains above 170%. Although NHC stock seems to have run faster than analyst expected, TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on the stock. New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) shares soared more than 6% to hit a new 52-week high...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Better Days Ahead for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock?

The ending of the pause on student loan payment moratorium removes a major growth hurdle for SoFi. This will drive higher student loan originations, in turn, boosting the company’s financials. Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have nosedived 61% so far this year in response to the Biden administration’s...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Slides on Weak Q3 Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares are trending lower today after the company’s third-quarter EPS guidance of between $6.30 and $6.40 came in significantly lower than the Street’s estimate of $7.56. The company is seeing margin pressures in the steel mills segment owing to a contraction in metal margin and lower...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Will the NCC Group stock grow in tandem with its profits?

After a successful year for NCC Group, could its share price shoot up?. Cyber security and risk mitigation company NCC Group (GB:NCC) is riding right high on a wave of increased digitisation and growing cyber threats across every industry: cyber is a good place to be right now. Could it...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

AY and HASI: 2 Stocks to Consider for Predictable Income

Renewable energy infrastructure stocks have been somewhat forgotten these days due to traditional energy equities experiencing notable tailwinds. However, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Hannon Armstrong offer some incredibly worthwhile characteristics when it comes to their diversified asset bases. In fact, both stocks are well-positioned to continue producing sustainably growing dividends to shareholders, backed by multi-year contracts.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese

Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

BKNG vs. EXPE: Why One Travel Stock is Better than the Other

The travel industry has come back with a roar, and online travel agencies Booking Holdings and Expedia Group have benefited immensely. However, one of these two stocks looks better than the other, and you have to dig deep into their fundamentals to find out why. When it comes to online...
TRAVEL
tipranks.com

MULN, RIVN, FSR: How Economic Factors May Impact These 3 EV Stocks

Although EV stocks are all the rage, recent economic developments pose considerable challenges for this burgeoning sector. When the geopolitical flashpoint erupted in eastern Europe, the subsequent spike in gasoline prices presented a rather straightforward narrative for EV stocks such as Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR). However, recent pivots in monetary policy may have significant implications for the broader economy. Therefore, investors must navigate the narrative undergirding the electrification of mobility very carefully.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?

Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?

Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

3 ASX Iron Ore stocks that analysts like

Buying Australian iron ore mining stocks may be a good idea for investors seeking both capital gain and dividends. Amongst the ASX iron ore miners, TipRanks insights are especially favourable to Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Mineral Resources. Despite the global iron ore price dropping around 20% in the last...
METAL MINING
tipranks.com

Should You Consider Investing in Fat Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)?

With 190% upside potential, Penny stock Fat Brands has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FAT stock. Investors planning to park their money in penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find the ones that are more likely to outperform. Leveraging the tool, we came across Fat Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), which owns multiple quick-service restaurant brands. This penny stock has an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks, with considerable upside potential, making Fat Brands an attractive bet for high-risk investors.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rises on New Disclosure; Cathie Wood Buys More Shares

Shares of streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are on the up move today after a key bit of language change in the company’s latest filing. Roku amended its severance benefit plan and investors are smelling a probable takeover already. Roku continues to gain attention from different quarters of the market with Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment snapping up about 250,500 shares of the company on Monday.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunged Today

Adobe plunged in Thursday’s trading session as a mixed earnings report, disappointing guidance, and one big purchase contributed to the losses. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) turned in its earnings report earlier today, and the news was hardly good. Analysts expected Adobe to post earnings per share of $3.35. Adobe actually turned in earnings of $3.40, which was a narrow win for the company. Revenue, however, was a different story. Adobe posted revenue of $4.43 billion, but a FactSet consensus looked for Adobe to post $4.44 billion instead. The guidance also missed as Adobe projected revenue of $4.52 billion versus expectations of $4.6 billion.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock Could Fuel the Best Returns?

Energy prices have declined from the peak seen earlier this year due to concerns over demand amid an impending recession. However, prices could continue to be high due to supply constraints. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Wall Street analysts continue to be optimistic about many companies in the energy sector. We will discuss three such energy stocks and see which one could offer a higher upside.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

PYPL, HRB: Two Gig Economy Stocks on the Rise

Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional paradigm of work, fading virus cases has motivated employers to recall their employees. However, with many workers not wanting to lose the benefits associated with life in the pandemic, a brewing battle may lift certain gig economy stocks. When the COVID-19 crisis first...
ECONOMY

