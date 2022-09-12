Yungblud Crowned on Historic U.K. Albums Chart

Yungblud secures his second U.K. chart crown, as his self-titled Interscope LP bows at No. 1.

Raised in Doncaster, Yungblud (Dominic Richard Harrison) makes it two in a row, as his latest album emulates the No. 1 best of its 2020 predecessor, Weird!

All three of his studio albums have cracked the U.K. top 10, including the alternative rock artist’s debut The Underrated Youth , which peaked at No. 6.

Though Yungblud is the king of the Official U.K. Chart this week, another king makes this cycle one for the history books.

The Sept. 9 chart is the first published under a king, Charles III, who ascends following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was crowned in November 1952, a 70-year reign that eclipses the lifetime of the U.K. albums chart by almost four years.

Returning to the albums survey, U.S. thrash metal veterans Megadeth bags a career best with The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead (UMC), its 16th studio album. It’s new at No. 3, for the band’s first top 10 appearance in 28 years, the last being 1994’s Youthanasia, which went to No. 6.

Following an emotional musical dedication to his late wife on The Voice U.K. , Tom Jones’s former leader Surrounded By Time (EMI) rebounds into the chart, at No. 13. When the Welsh crooner led the chart with Surrounded By Time in 2021, he became the oldest male to do so, at age at age 80 years and 10 months.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters ’ Greatest Hits (RCA) leaps 44 spots to No. 18 following the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. The 2004 career-retrospective has a peak position of No. 4.

Finally, several acts enjoy top 40 berths this time including Keane frontman Tom Chaplin ( Midpoint at No. 19 via BMG); former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett ( Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More at No. 28 via Century Media); and Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt (Alskar at No. 34 via Cooking Vinyl).