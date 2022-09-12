ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Glendale Star

Bellevue Heights Church hosts concerts, meetings

The acclaimed duo of trumpet player Dan Reed and pianist Nicole Pesce will be featured in a concert at Bellevue Heights Church Sunday evening Sept. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and the concert is the last in the Summer Sundae Sunday series of performances at the church located in Sun City.
SUN CITY, AZ
Glendale Star

Stand Up for Veterans returns for 9th year

The Stand Up for Veterans event is back for its ninth year and will provide ample opportunities for veterans to access services, tailored to their life experiences and needs, in a central location. Set to be held in Glendale at Arizona Christian University (ACU), 1 W. Firestorm Way, on Saturday,...
GLENDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

High Holy Days set at Temple Beth Shalom

Like all Jews around the world, the staff and leadership of Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley are preparing for 2022 High Holy Days, which begin Sept. 17 with Selichot. Services will again be led this year by Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and Cantor Baruch Koritan. Temple Beth Shalom...
SUN CITY, AZ

