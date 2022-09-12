Read full article on original website
Better Birthing Coalition Recipient of $100K Leighton Memorial Award
The CARESTAR Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 recipient of the Leighton Memorial Award is the Better Birthing Coalition, a local partnership between the K’ima:w Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital, working with local tribes to build relationships and increase trust between the hospital in Eureka and the Native communities it serves.
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes
Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
‘Picnic in the Park’ Fundraiser at Southern Humboldt Community Park
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Park:. The Southern Humboldt Community Park invites you to a family fun event on September 17th at the Park. This year we’ve got world-renowned magician Michael Stroud bringing magical whimsy to the delight of all! Shows at 4p & 6p. You will not want to miss out!
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
‘This Boy’s Middle Name Should Be Snack Boy As He Just Loves Them!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Skippy. I am a male, tan Pit Bull Terrier. Age: The...
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
Light the Night in Rio Dell
Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
1 Death, 2 New Hospitalizations, 82 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 72 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 10 new probable cases for...
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter
#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36
About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
