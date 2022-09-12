ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Better Birthing Coalition Recipient of $100K Leighton Memorial Award

The CARESTAR Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 recipient of the Leighton Memorial Award is the Better Birthing Coalition, a local partnership between the K’ima:w Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital, working with local tribes to build relationships and increase trust between the hospital in Eureka and the Native communities it serves.
EUREKA, CA
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes

Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
EUREKA, CA
Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School

Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
EUREKA, CA
Light the Night in Rio Dell

Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
RIO DELL, CA
1 Death, 2 New Hospitalizations, 82 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 72 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 10 new probable cases for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!

Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
EUREKA, CA
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter

#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36

About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
BRIDGEVILLE, CA
Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA

