South Bend, IN

FOX59

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
MERRILLVILLE, IN
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A South Bend man was arrested Wednesday, September 14 following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road in Marshall County. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Campbell, was found to be operating the vehicle without ever receiving a license with a prior conviction, according to a report from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a firearm was found inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. Andre Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There were multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles. Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area, and fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim four instances of shots fired occurred over the last month. However, police only have official reports for three of them, two being fatal.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. Castillo is described to be around 5' 6" weighing 140 pounds. He has dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two arrested after leading South Bend Police on separate chases

South Bend Police arrested two people overnight after two separate pursuits within an hour of each other. The first pursuit happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction by the Cooper Bridge. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

