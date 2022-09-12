Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
kymkemp.com
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
crimevoice.com
Elder care home employee accused of stealing residents’ credit cards, spending over $12K
A Shasta County woman who worked at an elder care home has been arrested after allegedly stealing an elderly couple’s credit cards and racking up over $12,000 in fraudulent purchases. Redding police began investigating after receiving a report in late August from a woman claiming that her parents had...
kymkemp.com
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes
Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
kymkemp.com
Better Birthing Coalition Recipient of $100K Leighton Memorial Award
The CARESTAR Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 recipient of the Leighton Memorial Award is the Better Birthing Coalition, a local partnership between the K’ima:w Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital, working with local tribes to build relationships and increase trust between the hospital in Eureka and the Native communities it serves.
kymkemp.com
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter
#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
krcrtv.com
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
kymkemp.com
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
kymkemp.com
‘Picnic in the Park’ Fundraiser at Southern Humboldt Community Park
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Park:. The Southern Humboldt Community Park invites you to a family fun event on September 17th at the Park. This year we’ve got world-renowned magician Michael Stroud bringing magical whimsy to the delight of all! Shows at 4p & 6p. You will not want to miss out!
actionnewsnow.com
RFD arrests person on 2 counts of arson
REDDING, Calif. – A person was arrested after Redding firefighters say they admitted to starting two fires at a home in the past two weeks, according to the Redding Fire Department. At about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside a home that...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing
REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
North Coast Journal
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast
There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
krcrtv.com
Free adoptions at Haven Humane for National Adoption Week
REDDING, Calif. — With National Adoption Week coming up this week, Haven Humane Society has stepped up to the plate and announced they are waiving all adoption fees from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 16-18, to "Bring Home Happiness." Haven said they are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to...
